DSS Releases Journalist Arrested over Akpabio’s Purported Impeachment Report

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a member of staff of OrderPaper, Ms Edna Ulaeto, over a report on the alleged move by the senators to impeach The Senate President, Senator Goodwill Akpabio.



Operatives from the DSS had arrested the journalist during a raid on her home.



According to a statement from OrderPaper, armed and masked DSS agents stormed Ms Ulaeto’s residence, mistreating her before forcibly taking her to an undisclosed location.



The statement also revealed that neighbours who tried to intervene or document the incident were pushed away, with some being threatened into deleting their photos and videos.



Order Paper noted that despite its retraction and public apology, the DSS proceeded with the arrest, leaving Ms Ulaeto’s family and colleagues alarmed and distraught.



However, the DSS has released Ms Ulaeto.