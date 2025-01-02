DSS Neutralises Bandits in Niger, ESN Members in S/East

•’Operations responsible for peaceful Yuletide’

In continuation of the onslaught against terrorism, Department of State Services (DSS) operatives on Monday launched a major offensive on AK-47 wielding bandits on motorcycles terrorizing and looting shops in Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, killing many of them and seizing their cache of weapons and motorcycles.

This is the second major offensive by the DSS against bandits terrorizing residents of the state in less than a week, having neutralized three bandits last Friday in Dogon Dawa, Mairiga LGA of the state.

Three weeks ago, in the Janyau Fulani Area in Gusau, Gusau-Kaura Namoda Road, in Zamfara State, as well as in Dalori quarters, Maiduguri, Borno State, DSS operatives apprehended notorious bandits terrorizing parts of the Northeast and Northwest.

A highly-placed security source told THISDAY that the bandits in Niger State, who had recently attacked Uregi Village in Rafi LGA, gathered for a meeting when DSS operatives, who had kept them under surveillance, launched the attack. Three DSS operatives were injured during the attack, but are responding to medical treatment, the source added.

The security source linked what he said was the improved security witnessed at Yuletide to several covet operations by the DSS, especially in the Southeast.

The source, who is a military officer, commended the new DSS leadership for what he described as “increased synergy”, saying prompt intelligence sharing with the military and other security agencies has helped to improve the security situation across the country.

“For instance, it might interest to note that before Christmas, the DSS identified several IPOB (Indigeneous People’s of Biafra) and their ESN (Eastern Security Network) camps in several parts of the southeast states.

“Collaborating with the DSS, we surgically dealt with IPOB and ESN leaders who were terrorizing residents of the Southeast. With the DSS, we were able to clear IPOB/ESN strongholds in Orsu, Oru East, Oru West and Orlu LGA in Imo State where several AK47 weapons and IED making materials and shrines were destroyed.

“In Enugu, the DSS led the operation to clear the Imilike Agu forest in Udenu LGA where several weapons of different calibres were destroyed, and a large number of IPOB /ESN commanders neutralized. Several of such operations also took place in Abia, Anambra and Ebonyi States, ” added the source, stressing, “that was why people in the southeast were, for the first time in several years, able to celebrate Yuletide in peace.”