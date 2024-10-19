Tinubu Back in Abuja After Two-week Working Leave

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday evening returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja after a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom (UK).

The President, who arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7:15pm was received on arrival by top government officials including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Ministers, including Wale Edun (Finance), and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning).

Others on hand to welcome President Tinubu are Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser), and Abdullahi Ganduhe (National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress)

The President had departed Abuja for the two-week working vacation on Wednesday, October 2, as part of his annual leave, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The release stated: “President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

“He will return to the country after the leave expires”.

The President had in the course of his leave

left the UK for Paris in France for an important engagement, according to his Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari.