  • Thursday, 4th June, 2026

City Boy Movement Appoints Martha Agba as National Director of Support Groups

Life & Style | 10 minutes ago

The City Boy Movement (CBM), a political support organisation promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed Dr. Martha Agba as its National Director of Support Groups.

The appointment is expected to strengthen the movement’s coordination of support groups and grassroots mobilisation efforts across the country.

Dr. Agba, a political organiser with experience in public engagement and organisational development, will oversee the activities of affiliated support groups and work to enhance collaboration among stakeholders within the movement.

According to the organisation, her role will include coordinating support group operations, expanding outreach efforts, and promoting the objectives of the movement nationwide.

Speaking on her appointment, Dr. Agba thanked the Grand Patron of the movement, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, and the Director of the City Boy Movement, Mr. Francis Tosin Shoga, for the confidence reposed in her.

She pledged to provide effective leadership and strengthen engagement among the movement’s support groups across the federation.

Dr. Agba also reaffirmed her support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing the Renewed Hope Agenda as a framework aimed at advancing national development, economic growth, and opportunities for Nigerians.

Supporters of the movement expressed confidence that her appointment would contribute to the organisation’s ongoing mobilisation and stakeholder engagement efforts.

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