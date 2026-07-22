BEYOND THE PLAQUE

Oborevwori’s recognition by the BPP and ICPC highlights foresight and accountability, writes

PIUS OGBAMREMU

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· Public procurement may sound like a technical government function reserved for accountants, lawyers and procurement specialists. Yet it is arguably where governance succeeds or fails. Every road, school, hospital, bridge, water project or healthcare facility begins with procurement. It is the process through which taxpayers’ money is converted into tangible development.

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· That is precisely why the recent Award of Excellence presented to Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) deserves closer attention. Unlike many ceremonial recognitions, this award is rooted in one of the most important pillars of governance which is the transparent and prudent management of public resources.

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· The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, received the award during the opening ceremony of a two-Day Public Procurement and Enlightenment Workshop for Executive Council members and top government functionaries at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

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· “Our administration recognises that an efficient procurement system is essential to good governance,” said the governor.

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· “This has informed our efforts to strengthen institutional frameworks that promote openness, fairness, competition, and value for money in project execution.”

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· Oborevwori also disclosed that Delta State spent over ₦654.5 billion on 362 strategic projects in 2025 without borrowing. This is significant. Even more noteworthy is his insistence that the expenditure followed due process under the Delta State Public Procurement Law, 2020. The achievement deserves recognition for several reasons.

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· First is the issue of fiscal discipline. Across Nigeria, many state governments depend heavily on borrowing to finance infrastructure. Loans are not inherently bad, especially when the borrowing is for productive capital projects can stimulate economic growth. But the challenge arises when governments borrow excessively to finance recurrent expenditure or projects that generate little economic value. Against this backdrop, Delta State’s ability to finance over ₦654 billion worth of procurement activities without accumulating fresh debt reflects a deliberate commitment to prudent financial management.

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· Secondly, procurement transparency has become increasingly recognised worldwide as one of the strongest weapons against corruption. According to organisations such as the World Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), public procurement accounts for a substantial proportion of government expenditure globally. It is also one of the sectors most vulnerable to abuse through inflated contracts, bid manipulation, conflicts of interest and poor project execution. Oborevwori’s administration appears to appreciate this reality and its decision to organise a procurement enlightenment workshop for members of the State Executive Council and senior government officials demonstrates an understanding that good procurement is not merely about laws but also about capacity. Capacity building is often overlooked in governance discussions, yet many procurement failures arise not solely from corruption but also from inadequate technical knowledge.

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· Thirdly, the award reflects an important institutional shift. One of Nigeria’s long-standing governance challenges has been the tendency to personalise government achievements. Strong institutions, however, outlive individual office holders. By strengthening the Delta State Public Procurement Commission and continuously investing in its capacity, the Oborevwori administration appears to recognise that procurement reforms must become institutional rather than personality-driven. This approach mirrors international best practices.

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· Countries like Singapore, Finland and New Zealand that consistently rank among the world’s least corrupt owe much of their success not simply to honest leaders but to institutions that enforce transparency irrespective of who occupies political office. Nigeria’s own procurement reforms have followed a similar philosophy since the enactment of the Public Procurement Act in 2007. The legislation established the Bureau of Public Procurement to regulate procurement processes across federal government institutions, promote competition and ensure value for money. At the state level, similar reforms have gradually emerged. Delta’s Public Procurement Law of 2020 provides the legal foundation for transparent procurement within the state. Laws, however, achieve little without political will.

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· Another reason the award deserves attention lies in the calibre of the institutions conferring it. While the BPP is Nigeria’s principal regulatory authority overseeing public procurement standards, the ICPC remains one of the country’s foremost anti-corruption agencies with statutory responsibility for preventing corrupt practices in public institutions. Therefore, recognition jointly associated with these two agencies carries heavy weight. Equally noteworthy is the testimony offered during the workshop by the BPP Director-General, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, who commended Oborevwori’s prudent management of the state’s resources.

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· Of course, procurement awards alone cannot become the sole measure of governance. Citizens ultimately judge governments by whether roads remain durable years after construction, whether hospitals function effectively, whether schools improve learning outcomes and whether infrastructure genuinely transforms daily life. Fortunately, evidence increasingly suggests that Delta State’s procurement activities are translating into visible development.

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· Since assuming office in May 2023, Oborevwori’s administration has embarked on extensive infrastructure renewal across the state. Several strategic road projects, bridges and urban renewal initiatives have either been completed or are progressing steadily. The administration has also prioritised healthcare infrastructure, educational facilities, flood control projects and rural connectivity.

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· Beyond infrastructure, Delta has continued to maintain one of Nigeria’s strongest internally generated revenue profiles while independent assessments by agencies such as the Debt Management Office have consistently ranked Delta among states with comparatively manageable debt profiles relative to their revenue base. The state’s financial stability has enabled it to maintain regular salary payments, pension obligations and capital investment without the severe fiscal distress experienced in several other states. These outcomes lend greater credibility to claims of prudent financial management.

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· Another commendable aspect of the Delta initiative is the collaboration between state institutions and federal regulatory agencies. Rather than viewing oversight institutions as adversaries, the Delta Government appears to have embraced partnership with the BPP and ICPC. Such collaboration strengthens accountability while encouraging knowledge transfer between regulators and implementing agencies. Good governance flourishes when institutions cooperate rather than compete.

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· Still, no government should interpret awards as an invitation to complacency. Transparency is not a destination but a continuous process. Procurement systems must constantly evolve to address emerging challenges. In this case, technology offers enormous opportunities for further reforms. Electronic procurement platforms reduce human discretion, improve competition and enhance public access to procurement information. Publishing contract details, project timelines and implementation status enables citizens to monitor projects directly and strengthens public confidence. Delta State can build on its current achievements by deepening these digital reforms while expanding independent project monitoring.

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· Equally important is ensuring that procurement transparency extends beyond contract awards to project completion and maintenance. The true measure of procurement success lies not in contracts signed but in infrastructure that continues serving communities years after commissioning.

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· Ultimately, Oborevwori’s recognition by the BPP and ICPC is significant not because it adds another trophy to Government House in Asaba, but because it highlights principles of accountability and prudence which Nigeria desperately needs more of.

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· For other states, the Delta Governor’s experience in prudence management offers valuable lessons. In an era when citizens increasingly demand transparency over rhetoric and measurable outcomes over political slogans, such examples deserve recognition, especially as a benchmark.

Ogbamremu writes from Asaba