Gbajabiamila Eulogises Minister-designate, Ambassador Enikanolaiye

• Says he is a national asset

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described Minister of State-designate for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, as a national asset.

Gbajabiamila made the remarks on Wednesday at State House, Abuja, during a send-off ceremony organised by his office in honour of the ambassador.

He expressed confidence in Enikanolaiye’s ability to excel in his new role and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements.

President Bola Tinubu appointed the career diplomat and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs on April 29, after he had served for three years as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations in the Office of the Chief of Staff.

According to Gbajabiamila, Enikanolaiye’s distinguished career in the diplomatic service, extensive experience in international relations and academia, and unwavering commitment to excellence have adequately prepared him for the responsibilities of the ministerial office.

Gbajabiamila stated, “When I resumed duty, I had three names from which to choose a Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs. I did not know any of them, but I chose Ambassador Enikanolaiye. I can’t remember exactly why, but I am happy that I did.

“You have proven yourself to be a man of exemplary work ethic. With your commitment and dedication to duty, I have no doubt in my mind that wherever you go, you will succeed.”

While commending the president for elevating the ambassador, Gbajabiamila extolled the institutional capacity of the minister-designate, stating that the country stands to benefit immensely from his wealth of knowledge and experience in diplomacy and international relations.

He also praised Enikanolaiye’s professionalism, dedication, and interpersonal skills, recalling that even on occasions when they disagreed, the minister-designate remained focused, respectful and professional.

In his response, Enikanolaiye thanked the president for finding him worthy to serve first as Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and International Relations and now as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

He also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Staff for providing a conducive work environment that encouraged productivity and excellence.

The minister-designate urged staff members to prioritise excellence, productivity and positive human relations, rather than embrace negative work attitudes that bred acrimony, dissonance and unproductivity in the workplace.

He stressed the need for tolerance and mutual respect, saying religion and other differences should not become sources of antagonism or social discord.

Enikanolaiye cited his family as an example, stating that while he is a Muslim, his wife is a devout Christian.

Earlier, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Operations in the Office of the Chief of Staff, Mrs Oyinade Nathan-Marsh, said the send-forth ceremony was organised in recognition of Enikanolaiye’s commitment to duty, institutional capacity, attention to detail and strong sense of responsibility.

She described the appointment as well deserved, recalling that working with the ambassador had been a rewarding experience. She prayed that God would grant him wisdom and strength in his new office, which she stated would require extensive human resource management skills.

Other speakers at the event eulogised the exemplary leadership and mentorship qualities demonstrated by Enikanolaiye throughout his service at State House.

Enikanolaiye, from Igbagun in Kogi State, graduated with a First Class degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1981 and joined the Ministry of External Affairs in 1982 and attended the Ministry’s Foreign Service Academy in Lagos in 1984, where he graduated top of his class.

He rose through the ranks of the diplomatic service, serving in several missions abroad before his appointment as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 2016.

Enikanolaye retired from service on August 4, 2017, after 35 years of distinguished service to the nation.