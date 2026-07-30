Lookman Fires Brace in Atletico Pre-season

Ademola Lookman looks set for a more productive season with his Spanish club after he scored twice in Atletico Madrid first pre-season friendly.

The Super Eagles forward started for Atleti against Getafe last night.

He started and opened scoring for his team, before he also doubled the advantage with a superbly-taken goal.

Ademola Lookman moved to La Liga in January and so did not enjoy pre-season with his new team.

It is widely reported that coach Diego Simeone will play him mainly as a second striker rather than on the wings in the new season.