  • Thursday, 30th July, 2026

Lookman Fires Brace in Atletico Pre-season

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Ademola Lookman looks set for a more productive season with his Spanish club after he scored twice in Atletico Madrid first pre-season friendly.

The Super Eagles forward started for Atleti against Getafe last night. 

He started and opened scoring for his team, before he also doubled the advantage with a superbly-taken goal.

Ademola Lookman moved to La Liga in January and so did not enjoy pre-season with his new team.

It is widely reported that coach Diego Simeone will play him mainly as a second striker rather than on the wings in the new season.

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