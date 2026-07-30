  • Thursday, 30th July, 2026

Arokodare: I Thought My Agent Was Joking About Ajax Interests in Me

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Tolu Arokodare has been a long time admirer of Ajax and even thought his agent was joking when he told him of the interest of the Dutch giants.

The Super Eagles striker opened up on his loan transfer to Ajax.

“I was very impatient because I already knew about the interest. I couldn’t wait to finalize the deal. I kept putting pressure on my agent and eventually it happened. I am very happy,” he said

“At first, I thought my agent was joking. I even said: I never would have thought this. He told me, and I thought: okay, that’s great, I’m interested.

“Ajax is the biggest club in the Netherlands and one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I can’t wait to get started and help the team. Hopefully, we can be successful together.”

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