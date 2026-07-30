NFF Elective Congress Now to Hold Sept. 27

This year’s Elective Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation, earlier scheduled for Saturday, 26th September in Lafia, capital city of Nasarawa State, has now been moved by 24 hours.

The Elective Congress, which will usher in members into the Executive Committee of the NFF for the next four years, will now take place in the same city on Sunday, 27th September.

At an extraordinary general assembly of the NFF held virtually on Wednesday, President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, explained that the request for date-change was necessitated by the date given for the Super Eagles’ opening qualifying match for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, against Madagascar’s Barea.

Following interactions with the Confederation of African Football, the date agreed for the match is Friday, 25th September 2026. Obviously, it will be highly impossible for a number of candidates in the election, who will be at the match, to make it to Lafia the following morning in time for the Elective Congress.

Gusau added that it was on the need to consider this situation that the NFF Executive Committee called for the extraordinary general assembly, to put forward a proposal for the Elective Congress to now take place in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Sunday, 27th September 2026.

A member of the Congress moved a motion in line with the proposal, and it was immediately seconded, putting a seal on the new date.