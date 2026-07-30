Chairs Fly as Rivals Explode at Press Conference Ahead Friday’s ‘Chaos in the Ring’ 

The official ‘Chaos in the Ring’ press conference delivered exactly what fans have come to expect from Africa’s fastest-growing boxing entertainment platform as tempers flared, rivalries intensified and anticipation reached fever pitch ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated fight night at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event comes on the heels of ‘Chaos in the Ring’s remarkable rise as one of Africa’s premier sports entertainment properties. Previous editions have generated more than two billion video views and 4.2 billion digital impressions, while helping transform the profile of Nigerian boxing and creating new opportunities for professional fighters to compete on bigger stages.

What began as a routine media briefing quickly transformed into a dramatic face-off as headline celebrities Portable, Charles Okocha, Mr Real and Idowest came together before members of the press for the first time.

The defining moment came when Portable, in the heat of a tense exchange, knocked over a table, briefly halting proceedings and sending the packed room into a frenzy.

With cameras rolling and journalists capturing every moment, the confrontation offered an unmistakable preview of the intensity expected when the fighters finally settle their rivalries inside the ring on Friday night.

While Charles Okocha remained calm and composed throughout the event, Portable brought his trademark energy, openly backing fellow artist Mr Real ahead of his clash with Idowest. Refusing to be intimidated, Idowest fired back, insisting he was ready for both men and promising to settle every score in the ring.

The charged exchanges reinforced what has become the signature of ‘Chaos in the Ring’: an event where elite boxing, celebrity competition and world-class entertainment converge to create an unforgettable experience for fans.

Adding even more excitement to Friday’s showdown, EV Automobiles has committed two brand-new electric vehicles as winner’s prizes for the celebrity bouts. One vehicle will be presented to the winner of the Portable vs. Charles Okocha contest, while the second will go to the winner of the Mr Real vs. Idowest clash, raising the stakes for two of the night’s

biggest attractions.

While much of the spotlight has centred on the celebrity clashes between Portable and Charles Okocha and Mr. Real and Idowest, organisers emphasised that the event remains rooted in professional boxing. Friday’s card will feature an exciting lineup of professional contests, including Shiloh Defreitas vs. Eric Quarms, Yusuf Adeniji vs. Rilwan Lawal, Basit Adebayo vs. Said Chino, and Samuel Antwi vs. Suleiman Jafaru, showcasing some of Africa’s most exciting boxing talent.

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