THE CHANGE OF GUARDS IN JAMBSegun Aina is the new Registrar of JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will this weekend witness a change of leadership as Professor Segun Aina becomes its sixth substantive Registrar. He succeeds Professor Ishaq Oloyede, whose remarkable 10-year tenure comes to an end. But the transition is not merely a change of baton; it presents Aina with an opportunity to consolidate on existing achievements while charting a new course that responds to emerging realities in educational assessment, admissions management, and technological innovation.



Oloyede leaves office after a decade that fundamentally redefined the operations and public perception of JAMB. Through visionary reforms, Oloyede restored confidence in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), strengthened the credibility of the admissions process, and institutionalised technology-driven service delivery. His administration also introduced numerous innovations that have become reference points for examination administration in Nigeria, and earned the Board widespread local and international recognition.



Taking over from the accomplished administrator is Aina, a distinguished Professor of Computer Engineering and experienced administrator in his own right. Aina’s academic background and extensive expertise in information and communication technology, digital systems, and cybersecurity position him to lead JAMB into its next phase of growth. His appointment comes at a period when the Board is expected not only to preserve the gains of the past decade but also to respond to new challenges confronting candidates, tertiary institutions, and the entire education sector. With technology increasingly shaping every aspect of examination administration worldwide, Aina’s professional background offers a unique opportunity to deepen JAMB’s digital transformation and improve service delivery across the board.

Aina must also understand that every reform should ultimately translate into easier access to services, quicker resolution of challenges, greater convenience, and enhanced confidence in the examination and admission process. Technology should not simply automate existing procedures but should simplify them, reduce stress for candidates and parents, and make JAMB’s services more accessible, efficient, and responsive. Stakeholders will particularly be looking forward to an administration that places the needs of candidates at the heart of policy formulation and operational decisions.





There will also be expectations for a more robust deployment of emerging technologies to combat examination malpractice and related infractions. Rather than relying predominantly on detection and sanctions after offences have occurred, greater emphasis can be placed on preventive systems powered by artificial intelligence, data analytics, biometric authentication, predictive monitoring, and other digital innovations capable of eliminating opportunities for malpractice before they arise. Such proactive measures would further strengthen the integrity of JAMB examinations while maintaining public confidence.





Equally important is the need to consolidate the institutional gains painstakingly built over the years by successive Registrars. Every administration has made unique contributions to the growth of JAMB, with Oloyede’s tenure representing a particularly significant chapter. To the extent that institutional continuity remains one of the greatest strengths of enduring public organisations, Aina is expected to preserve these achievements while introducing fresh ideas and innovations that reflect the demands of a rapidly evolving educational landscape.

It is noteworthy that Aina also assumes office at a time when collaboration with critical stakeholders has become increasingly important. Sustaining these partnerships while introducing innovative approaches to service delivery will further position JAMB as a model public institution. But in welcoming Aina, expectations are naturally high. His youthfulness, technological expertise, and administrative experience inspire confidence that the Board’s next chapter will be characterised by innovation, operational excellence, and continuous improvement. Management and staff are expected to offer him their full cooperation and unwavering support as he assumes the responsibility of leading one of Nigeria’s most strategic educational institutions.



Ultimately, the success of this transition will not be measured by the ability of JAMB to remain faithful to its core mission of providing a fair, transparent, technology-driven, candidate-focused, and globally respected admissions system.