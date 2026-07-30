Nwachukwu Defends Discuss Title with a World Record, Lifts Team Nigeria to Seven Gold Medals

*Jessica Oji wins historic silver in shot put

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Glasgow

Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu added another gold medal and a world record to Team Nigeria’s total haul to seven last night after she threw 39.66m to win the Women’s Discuss F42-44/F61-64 category of the Para athletics event of the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

In addition to the gold medal, 19-year-old Jessica Oji secured a historic silver medal for Team Nigeria with her best throw of 17.87m.

Nwachukwu’s gold was a welcome relief to Team Nigeria officials here who have been expecting a gold medal from the track and field after favourite Kanyinsola Ajayi was denied the precious medal by Cameroonian Emmanuel Eseme in the 100m final on Tuesday night.

The petite 27-year-old Nwachukwu successfully defended the Commonwealth Games discuss gold medal she won at Birmingham four years ago with another world record.

Interestingly, another athlete with Nigerian ancestry, Funmi Oduwaiye, won the silver medal for Wales with a 38.52m throw her Welsh compatriot, Bree Cronin, picked the bronze medal with 36.00m.

Team Nigeria’s second entry in the event, Destiny Agbo, finished outside the podium with a modest 33.79m to place fifth overall.

More Nigerian track & field athletes will be in hunt for more medals today when Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who delivered a commanding performance in the Men’s Shot Put topped Group B of the qualifying round with a throw of 20.03m to automatic secure qualification for the final today.

Enekwechi finished ahead of India’s Samardeep Singh Gill (19.95m), New Zealand’s Nick Palmer (19.92m), South Africa’s Aiden Smith (19.86m) and Mauritius’ Bernard Baptiste (15.00m).

However, the overall qualifying leader was New Zealand’s Tom Walsh, who threw 21.03m in Group A, with India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor (20.14m) and England’s Scott Lincoln (20.09m) also advancing automatically.

Team Nigeria will now look to build on Wednesday’s encouraging performances as Jennifer Chukwuka and Olayinka Olajide target places in the women’s 200m final.

In the men’s 200m, Udodi Onwuzurike produced one of the standout performances of the morning session, powering to victory in Heat Five with an impressive 20.31 seconds despite a +2.4m/s tailwind. He finished comfortably ahead of Shamar Horatio, who clocked 20.83 seconds, while Lamin Camara was third in 21.19 seconds.

Alaba Akintola did not advance to the semifinals after placing third in Heat Two in 20.96 seconds. Akintola started strongly before finishing behind Zambia’s Zablon Ekwam, who won the race in 20.42 seconds, and Wanyae Belle, who crossed in 20.79 seconds.

Other medals prospects today include, Nathaniel Ezekiel who clocked 48.67secs to qualify for the final of the Men’s 400m hurdles. Also in the race to contribute a medal to Team Nigeria is Samuel Ogazi who ran one of the leading times in the 400m flat to qualify for the final. Ogazi is a top contender for the gold medal while Edidiong Okon Udo is also in the race for a medal in the quarter-mile event.

In the women’s 400m, veteran quarter-miler, Patience Okon George, Esther Elo Joseph and Ella Onojuvwevwo are all in contest to meet Team Nigeria’s projection of seven gold medals from the track & field events of Glasgow 2026.