NAF Provides Frontline Insight to Media, Strengthens Transparency and Public Trust

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame

In a strategic effort to deepen public understanding of ongoing counter-terrorism operations, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted a media familiarisation visit to the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East theatre.

The media delegation, led by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, comprised defence correspondents from various media organisations who were provided firsthand insight into the planning and execution of air operations, reaffirming the NAF’s commitment to openness, accountability and effective strategic communication.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, emphasised that transparency and credible communication are essential to sustaining public trust and ensuring balanced reporting of the sacrifices and achievements of military personnel.

The correspondents embarked on day and night air and ground patrols, interacted with air and ground support personnel and shared meals with frontline troops, providing a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the realities, challenges and unwavering commitment of personnel serving in the theatre.

They also witnessed the exceptional professionalism, discipline and sacrifice of personnel working tirelessly round the clock to protect citizens, while operating in close synergy with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to restore peace and stability in the region.

The visit further afforded journalists a deeper appreciation of how precision air operations contribute to degrading terrorist capabilities and protecting civilian communities.

During the engagement, the Air Component Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, Air Commodore MB Ahmed, provided a vital brief on ongoing air operations and underscored the importance of accurate and responsible reporting in enhancing public confidence and countering misinformation.

Similarly, the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, Major General AE Abubakar, highlighted the pivotal contributions of the Air Component in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), air interdiction and air mobility missions, which continue to enhance the flexibility, responsiveness and effectiveness of joint operations.

The initiative aligns with the CAS’s command philosophy of building a highly motivated, professional and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive air power effects in synergy with surface forces for the realisation of national security objectives, while reinforcing public trust and support for ongoing military operations.

*Air Commodore Ejodame is the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force.