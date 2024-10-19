Again, For the Third Time in A Week, National Grid Collapses

Peter Uzoho

Nigeria’s electricity grid Saturday suffered another breakdown, the third of such collapses this week, throwing the whole nation into complete darkness.

The grid had suffered two collapses between Monday and Tuesday, similarly throwing Nigerian homes and businesses into blackout.

THISDAY learnt that the latest system collapse occured at 8:40am Saturday, resulting in power supply across the grid dropping to zero megawatts (MW) with no electricity transmitter to distribution companies (Discos).

However, the situation report indicated that the grid recorded a partial recovery by 9am Saturday, supplying 140MW to the Discos.

So far, Benin Disco has received 50MW, Ibadan Disco 60 MW, and Ikeja Disco 30 MW, while Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt Discos remained without supply at that time of filing in this report.

According to findings, further efforts to restore the grid saw power generation increase to 220 MW by 10:40 a.m.

Calls made by THISDAY to the Public Affairs Manager, Transmission Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah, to react to the national grid collapse were fruitless, as he did not pick the calls.