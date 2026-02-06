CSS Fiber CEO Applauds Geometric Power for Making 24-Hour Electricity a Reality in Aba

Mr. Raphael Onyinye Odili, Chief Executive Officer of CSS Fiber Limited, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has commended Geometric Power for what he described as a “remarkable transformation” of Aba’s electricity supply, following a recent visit to the company’s headquarters in Abia State.

Mr. Odili shared his experience after meeting with the Chairman and Group Managing Director (GMD) of Geometric Power, Professor Bart Nnaji and Mrs. Agatha Nnaji respectively.

According to him, the impact of stable electricity in Aba was evident from the moment he arrived in the city. He noted that the hotel where he lodged was powered entirely by public electricity rather than generators, a development he said was confirmed by hotel staff and residents as the new normal in the city.

“At that point, my curiosity was fully awakened,” Odili said, adding that feedback from locals about the power situation was “overwhelmingly positive.”

During his visit to Geometric Power’s headquarters at the Osisioma Industrial Layout, Odili said he was struck by the humility and simplicity of Professor Nnaji, a globally renowned engineer and former Minister of Power. He described the professor as a visionary leader whose entrepreneurial drive remains deeply inspiring to young Nigerians.

“Despite his international stature, he was simple, calm, and kind, and he warmly attended to me,” Odili stated.

The CSS Fiber CEO also praised the GMD of Geometric Power, Mrs. Agatha Nnaji, for sharing insights into the company’s long and challenging journey to delivering steady power to Aba. He further disclosed that he met with the Managing Director of Aba Power, Mr. Ugo Opiegbe, as well as the company’s communications consultant, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, a former Commissioner for Information and Public Affairs in Anambra State.

Odili described the shift from years of erratic electricity supply to uninterrupted 24-hour power as a “revolution” that has significantly boosted Aba’s economy. He said the steady electricity has improved productivity, enhanced living standards, and reinforced Aba’s reputation as a major industrial and commercial hub in the South-East.

He said the Geometric Power story clearly demonstrates what private sector investment, innovation and persistence can achieve in tackling Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges.

He also expressed gratitude for the respect and dignity shown to him by the Geometric Power leadership, despite meeting them for the first time and being relatively young.

Their success, he added, serves as a powerful lesson to entrepreneurs across the country that with belief, hard work and determination, nothing is impossible.