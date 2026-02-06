2027 Election: We will Not Underrate Any Political Party, Says Nma Kolo

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Immediate past Special Adviser on Political Matters and Strategy to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC will not underrate any political party as the country prepares for another general election in 2027.

Nma Kolo, now the Renewed Hope Ambassador Niger State Coordinator for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said in Minna on Thursday, ” we will handle all political parties as equal competitors.”

Commenting on the defection of some politicians to the African Democratic Congress in one of the senatorial zones of the state, at a Press Conference in Minna, Nma Kolo said “we will handle all opposition political parties and individuals with the seriousness they deserve. We will not underestimate any person or political party”.

Nma Kolo declared that contrary to claims by some critics, Niger state and indeed the northern part of the country are solidly behind President Tinubu and Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, adding that “we will vote massively for them come 2027.”

According to him, retaining the Presidency in the south and in particular allowing Tinubu to do 8 years will engender “national peace and stability, therefore I plead with the people of Niger state and Nigerians to allow him (Tinubu) to do his 8 years.”

He claimed that those asking for the presidency to return to the north or any other part of the country aside from Southwest “are not calculating very well,” pointing out that the South West gave former President Mohammed Buhari 100% support in his 8 years, we should support president Tinubu to do 8 years too.

In answer to a question, Nma Kolo said Governor Bago had been doing his best to transform Niger state, pointing out that when the time comes his achievements will speak for him and the administration.

He specifically mentioned the construction of the Kontagora – Rijau road project that was on the drawing board for 40 years but now completed by the administration, adding that ” when the time comes our projects will be used to woo the electorate.”

Commenting on the 50 years of existence of the state, Nma Kolo said Niger state has recorded a lot of peace and infrastructural development, attributing this to the contributions of all the leaders – past and present.

He lamented that terrorist and bandit attacks were being witnessed in some parts of the state but added that government was doing everything possible to stop the attacks.