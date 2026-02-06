Leadership is Service, Not Privilege: Akagburuonye Highlights Record of Impact in Imo

*Over 300,000 Imo youths empowered through independent vocational programmes

Wale Igbintade

Chief Obioma Success Akagburuonye (JP) has disclosed that over 300,000 youths across all local government areas of Imo State have been empowered through independently funded vocational and technical training programmes aimed at tackling unemployment, insecurity, and poverty.

Akagburuonye made the disclosure while speaking to journalists during an interview in which he outlined his record of community development, youth empowerment, and social intervention across the state.

He said the initiatives, executed without government patronage, were driven by a long-standing commitment to service and grassroots development.

According to him, the youth empowerment programmes were implemented through platforms such as Hope Rising for Human Rights and the Gospel Care Foundation, with beneficiaries trained in solar installation, inverter technology, CCTV installation, and other vocational skills relevant to today’s economy.

He noted that the programmes were deliberately spread across all local governments to ensure inclusive impact.

“These interventions were born out of real needs I encountered in communities—youth unemployment, insecurity, and lack of access to opportunities,” he said.

“Every local government in Imo State has benefited. Empowerment is the most sustainable form of development because it equips people to take charge of their lives.”

Akagburuonye, a lawyer and entrepreneur, said his approach to development is anchored on practical solutions rather than political promises.

He explained that his investments in youth training, healthcare support, and community security predated any political ambition, stressing that leadership should be measured by tangible outcomes.

Beyond skills acquisition, he said his interventions have extended to medical outreaches, support for widows and orphans, and assistance to small-scale traders, particularly at the community level.

He described these efforts as part of a broader philosophy that views leadership as service rather than privilege.

On security, Akagburuonye said youth empowerment and safety are interconnected, noting that idle youths are more vulnerable to crime and social unrest.

He disclosed that he facilitated the establishment of a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) division in Ogbor Uvuru, supported the formation of a registered vigilante group, and founded Lion of Judah Security Company, which he said has the capacity to employ thousands of Imo youths.

He also linked his interventions to the broader development agenda of the Imo State Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma, describing the administration’s focus on infrastructure, security, and youth engagement as transformative.

Akagburuonye said his efforts complement the governor’s policies and are aimed at consolidating and expanding existing gains.

“My aspiration is not to break from progress but to build on it. Continuity with innovation is critical if Imo State is to sustain development and deepen its impact on the people,” he said.

Addressing questions on governance, Akagburuonye said his background in law, entrepreneurship, and community service has prepared him for public office.

He highlighted his involvement in public-interest litigation, including challenges to excessive bail conditions, which he said contributed to decongesting correctional facilities and improving access to justice for ordinary Nigerians.

He urged citizens to assess political leaders based on verifiable records rather than rhetoric, insisting that his years of independent investment in Imo communities demonstrate readiness for higher responsibility.

“Leadership is about what you have done for the people, not what you promise to do. My record is there for everyone to see—youth empowerment, security, healthcare support, and community development. That is the basis on which the people should judge me,” he said.