UK Hits Russian War Machine, Exposes Trafficking of Nigerians in Fresh Sanctions Blitz

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom has launched a sweeping sanctions offensive against Russia, targeting a shadowy network of traffickers, foreign recruiters and drone suppliers accused of fuelling Moscow’s war in Ukraine—and exploiting vulnerable Nigerians in the process.

In a decisive move announced Wednesday, London sanctioned 35 individuals and entities linked to what it described as a “barbaric pipeline” that lures desperate migrants with false promises, only to funnel them into frontline combat or forced labour in Russia’s expanding drone factories.

The crackdown lays bare a disturbing dimension of the war: the growing use of foreign nationals as expendable manpower and industrial labour to sustain Russia’s prolonged military campaign, now entering its fourth year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

British officials say recruiters tied to the Kremlin have been targeting citizens from countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Iraq and Ivory Coast—offering jobs, education or migration pathways—but ultimately deploying victims to Ukraine under harsh, often deadly conditions.

At the centre of the scheme is the Alabuga Start programme, a controversial initiative linked to a sanctioned Russian entity that allegedly channels foreign recruits into drone manufacturing hubs.

Others are sent directly to the battlefield with little or no training, effectively used as “cannon fodder,” according to UK authorities.

“This is exploitation at its most brutal,” said Stephen Doughty, who described the networks as both predatory and integral to sustaining Russia’s war effort. “We are exposing and dismantling the pipelines that traffic vulnerable people and feed illicit components into Putin’s drone factories.”

The sanctions also strike at the technological backbone of Russia’s escalating aerial assaults.

Among those listed is Pavel Nikitin, whose company produces the VT-40—one of the low-cost, mass-produced drones increasingly deployed in attacks across Ukrainian cities.

The urgency of the action is underscored by a sharp escalation in drone warfare.

In March 2026, Russia reportedly launched more than 200 drones per day—the highest rate since the war began—intensifying strikes on civilian areas and critical infrastructure. Security analysts warn that Moscow’s reliance on cheap, high-volume drone production has reshaped the battlefield and prolonged the conflict.

Further sanctions extend beyond Russia’s borders, targeting suppliers and facilitators in China and Thailand accused of providing key components and technical support for drone manufacturing—highlighting the increasingly globalised nature of the war economy.

Of particular concern to Nigerian authorities is the alleged role of Polina Alexandrovna Azarnykh, identified as a central figure in coordinating the movement of foreign recruits into Russia before their deployment to Ukraine. British officials say some of those recruited have already died.

Reacting in Abuja, British Deputy High Commissioner Gill Lever confirmed that Nigerians have been directly affected, warning that the schemes deliberately prey on economic vulnerability.

“These sanctions shine a light on those exploiting innocent Nigerians to sustain an illegal war,” she said, noting that many victims were misled into believing they were securing legitimate opportunities abroad.

Her comments reinforce earlier warnings by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which had cautioned citizens against suspicious overseas job offers linked to the conflict.

The measures were enacted under the UK’s Global Irregular Migration and Trafficking in Persons sanctions regime—a first-of-its-kind framework designed to combat human trafficking and organised migration crime globally. Officials say this is its first use against networks accused of weaponising migration to support warfare.

For London, the latest action is part of a broader strategy to tighten economic pressure on the Kremlin, disrupt its military supply chains and counter what it describes as “hybrid threats” extending beyond the battlefield.

But for Nigeria and other affected countries, the revelations strike closer to home—raising urgent questions about the protection of citizens, the reach of transnational trafficking networks, and the hidden human cost of a distant war.

As the conflict grinds on, the UK signalled that further sanctions remain on the table, vowing to sustain pressure on Moscow “for as long as it takes” to secure what it calls a just and lasting peace.