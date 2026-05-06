Ikeja Constituency Race Heats Up As Olufunke Hassan Files Reps Nomination in Abuja

Ms Olufunke Rekiya Hassan has officially entered the race to contest for Ikeja Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat after submitting her nomination forms in Abuja.

The submission drew a crowd of supporters, party loyalists and political stakeholders who gathered to back her candidacy in a show of broad-based confidence.

The event was held at Treasure Suites, Abuja, which has become a focal point for All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants during the ongoing nomination window.

The atmosphere at the venue was lively, with chants and banners reflecting the momentum behind her campaign ahead of the party primaries.

Hassan, who previously served as Chairperson of Onigbogbo LCDA, arrived with direct experience in grassroots administration and local governance.

Her tenure at Onigbogbo is credited with strengthening community engagement and improving administrative processes at the council level.

Speaking after filing her forms, Hassan stated that her priority would be people-centered legislation that addresses the daily concerns of Ikeja residents.

She noted that effective representation requires both a firm grasp of legal frameworks and a practical understanding of the challenges facing ordinary constituents.

The large turnout at Treasure Suites, she said, reflects the trust constituents have placed in her and the expectations that come with it.

Hassan described her decision to run as rooted in a commitment to service rather than personal ambition.

She pledged to focus on responsive governance, accountability and policies that deliver measurable benefits to households and small businesses in Ikeja.

Political observers have said her combination of legal training and local government experience gives her a distinct edge in articulating policy and oversight at the national level.

The visible support at her nomination also signals that she is positioned to be a serious contender in what could become a competitive APC primary.

As the race takes shape, her campaign is expected to lean heavily on grassroots mobilization across Ikeja’s wards and communities.

Policy articulation will likely centre on job creation, infrastructure, and social welfare programmes that resonate with urban and peri-urban voters.

With the nomination stage now complete, attention shifts to how Hassan consolidates this early support and frames her platform in the weeks ahead.