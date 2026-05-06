  • Wednesday, 6th May, 2026

Senate Minority Whip, Nwoye, Dumps ADC, Joins NDC

Nigeria | 26 seconds ago

Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Tony Nwoye, has decamped from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing multiple litigations in the Federal High Court.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who read Nwoye’s resignation letter during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja, directed the clerk to update senate records accordingly.

In the letter, Nwoye who represents Anambra South stated that he had formally resigned from the ADC and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nwoye explained that internal divisions and multiple litigations at the federal high court, including judgements, have adversely affected the party’s formation, cohesion and overall stability.

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and my intention to defect to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The decision has become necessary due to internal divisions and the ongoing multiple litigations at the federal high court and court judgement affecting the party which unfortunately affected the creation and stability of the party,” Nwoye said. (NAN)

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