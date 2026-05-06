FG Moves to Entrench AI in Governance, Launches Civil Service Reform Drive on Ethical Digital Transformation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has stepped up efforts to embed artificial intelligence at the core of public sector governance, with the Federal Government unveiling a sweeping reform agenda aimed at boosting service delivery, transparency and efficiency across the civil service.

The push gained momentum on Wednesday in Abuja as the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and support from the European Union (EU), launched a three-day Artificial Intelligence Literacy Training Programme for senior civil servants.

Declaring the programme open, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said the Federal Government would accelerate AI-driven reforms as part of a broader strategy to reposition the civil service for modern, technology-enabled governance.

Walson-Jack, represented by Dr Gideon Adogbo, emphasised that artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how governments function globally, shaping policymaking, service delivery and institutional responsiveness to citizens.

“The Nigerian Federal Civil Service cannot afford to stand on the sidelines of this transformation,” she said, noting that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises digitalisation, performance, transparency and improved service delivery.

She disclosed that the civil service has already recorded progress in deploying digital tools to strengthen coordination across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), improve knowledge management, and enhance operational efficiency.

A key innovation, she said, is the introduction of ‘Service Wise GPT,’ an AI-powered platform designed to assist public servants in navigating Public Service Rules, financial regulations, procurement guidelines, and official circulars with greater speed and accuracy.

She clarified that the platform is not intended to replace human judgment but to support smarter decision-making, reduce bureaucratic delays and improve institutional effectiveness.

However, Walson-Jack issued a strong warning against the unregulated adoption of artificial intelligence, stressing that without proper governance, AI could expose public institutions to risks such as bias, misinformation, data misuse, privacy violations and weak accountability.

“Artificial Intelligence must support openness, not secrecy. It must strengthen accountability, not reduce it,” she said, adding that all AI deployment must comply strictly with existing procurement and transparency laws.

She underscored the critical role of permanent secretaries, directors and heads of ICT as drivers of implementation, describing them as the bridge between policy and practice who must ensure that digital systems are secure, auditable and aligned with national interest.

In his remarks, a representative of UNESCO, the Acting Head of Education Sector at UNESCO, Abuja, Mr. Oladeji Adeyemi, described the initiative as a milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards building a responsible, inclusive and human-centred AI ecosystem.

He noted that artificial intelligence has become a defining force in the global digital economy, with AI skills now essential for economic readiness and workforce competitiveness.

According to him, Nigeria’s National AI Strategy and Digital Economy Plan reflect a deliberate effort to leverage AI to boost productivity, enhance security, and improve service delivery in key sectors such as education, healthcare and governance.

He added that Nigeria’s approach aligns with UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence—adopted by over 190 member states—which provides a global framework for ensuring that AI systems are ethical, rights-based and development-oriented.

Also speaking, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office in the OHCSF, Mrs Joy Baderin, described the training as timely, noting that digital transformation is no longer optional but essential for effective governance.

She said the programme adopts a “train-the-trainers” model to ensure that knowledge gained is cascaded across MDAs, thereby guaranteeing sustainability and long-term institutional impact.

Similarly, the Head of Education Sector at the UNESCO Abuja Office, Adeyemi, said the initiative reflects a strong partnership between Nigeria and international development partners aimed at equipping civil servants with critical skills for responsible AI adoption.

He noted that UNESCO, with support from the EU, had earlier launched the AI Readiness Assessment Methodology in Nigeria to strengthen the country’s preparedness and guide policy actions towards building a robust AI ecosystem.

It was noted that the training is anchored on UNESCO’s global ethical framework for artificial intelligence and is designed to build not only technical competence but also ethical discipline and accountability in the use of emerging technologies.

Participants are expected to return to their respective institutions with practical strategies to deploy AI tools, strengthen oversight of digital systems, and improve service delivery outcomes.

Walson-Jack reaffirmed that the ultimate goal of the reform is to improve the welfare of Nigerians through more efficient, transparent and responsive governance.

“The future of the Nigerian Civil Service will be shaped by our ability to combine innovation with integrity, technology with accountability, and efficiency with service to the people,” she said.

The initiative marks a significant step in Nigeria’s ambition to emerge as a regional leader in responsible artificial intelligence while ensuring that digital transformation delivers tangible benefits for citizens.