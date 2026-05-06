Gunmen Attack Mourners at Burial in Plateau

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

A fresh wave of violence has rocked Plateau State as gunmen launched an attack on mourners during a mass burial in Nding Sesut community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, compounding the grief of residents already reeling from earlier killings.

The mourners had gathered on Wednesday to bury six victims, five members of the same family and another resident, killed in a late-night assault on Tuesday. According to community sources, the attackers stormed the burial ground and opened fire sporadically, sending people fleeing in panic.

The latest incident follows a string of deadly attacks in the area. On Tuesday night, gunmen invaded Nding community around 9 p.m., killing an entire family of five and one other resident. A community member, Weng Christopher, described the situation as “alarming,” lamenting that residents now live in constant fear.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association, through its Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed both the killings and the attempted attack on Rim community in neighbouring Riyom LGA. Tengwong said the Rim attack was repelled by local vigilantes and personnel of Operation Rainbow, the state-owned security outfit. He condemned the repeated assaults and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

In an official statement, the Plateau State Police Command confirmed the Tuesday night attack on Nding Susut, reporting that five people comprising of four women and a nine-year-old boy were killed while three others sustained injuries. The victims are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, where the bodies of the deceased have also been deposited.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, condemned the killings as “senseless” and announced the deployment of additional tactical teams, including mobile police units, to restore calm in Barkin Ladi.

He assured residents that investigations were underway and that the Command was working with other security agencies and community leaders to track down the perpetrators.

The Police Command urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives by providing credible information that could aid ongoing investigations.

As communities in Barkin Ladi and Riyom grapple with repeated attacks, calls for stronger security interventions continue to grow, with residents pleading for lasting peace in Plateau State.