Akpabio, Oshiomhole Clash Over Amended Rules in Senate Chamber

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Tension erupted in the Senate on Wednesday as Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole engaged in a heated verbal exchange during plenary.

The drama unfolded when Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North, attempted to raise a point of order just as Akpabio called for the confirmation of the votes and proceedings of the previous legislative day.

Despite repeated shouts of “point of order” by Oshiomhole, the Senate President declined to recognise him, triggering a disruption in proceedings.

Efforts by Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno to restore calm proved abortive, as Oshiomhole persisted in interrupting the session.

An evidently displeased Akpabio subsequently cautioned the former Edo State governor, invoking the Senate Standing Orders to reassert his authority over proceedings.

“The rules and laws governing the Senate Chamber, including its corridors and passages, are clearly defined,” Akpabio declared.

He stressed that the Senate President is vested with powers to sign warrants, subpoenas, resolutions, and other official documents issued by the red chamber, as well as enforce compliance with debate rules.

“Let me be clear, senator—many people may not have seen this order, which is why I am reading it out,” he said.

Akpabio further underscored his constitutional role in maintaining order and ruling on points of order, noting that while the Senate President exercises a casting vote in the event of a tie, he does not vote under normal circumstances.

“Most importantly, he has the authority to interpret the rules—this is clearly stated,” he added.

The Senate President warned against disorderly conduct, particularly on sensitive matters, cautioning lawmakers to be guided by established procedures.

“So, senator, we should not come into this chamber, especially on matters as serious as contested elections, without a proper understanding of the rules,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning, Akpabio added: “Let me emphasize once again, Senator Oshiomhole, if any member becomes unruly in the Senate, such a member will be asked to leave. This is the final warning.”

Plenary, however, continued amid heightened tension following the exchange.

Details later…