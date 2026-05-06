Esonwanne: Nigerian Firms Must Rethink Energy Sector Development to Achieve Growth

Nigerian companies have been urged to rethink their approach to energy sector development in order to unlock sustainable growth and long-term value.

This call was made by the CEO of Swass Energy Limited, Henry Esonwanne, who stressed that the future of the industry depends on efficiency, talent, and sustainable strategy.

Speaking on the state of the energy landscape in Nigeria, Esonwanne noted that while infrastructure expansion remains important, the sector must prioritise optimising existing assets and reducing inefficiencies across the value chain.

According to him, operational losses—whether technical, operational, or strategic—continue to slow progress and increase costs.

He emphasised that achieving real growth will require a deliberate shift towards operational excellence, workforce development and long-term sustainability.

Esonwanne explained that infrastructure alone cannot deliver results without strong maintenance systems, skilled manpower and proactive planning.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in young professionals, building leadership capacity, and encouraging innovation to improve existing systems rather than simply operating them.

He further stressed the need for sustainable growth models that balance profitability with long-term impact, including improved efficiency and the gradual integration of cleaner energy solutions.

Calling for a mindset shift across the sector, Esonwanne urged companies to move from short-term fixes to long-term planning and from reactive operations to proactive systems.

He concluded that the opportunity for growth in Nigeria’s energy sector remains significant, but success will depend on consistent leadership, innovation and the willingness to do the hard work required to build a resilient industry.