Sanwo-Olu, Anyaoku, Family, Others Extol Iwuanyanwu’s Virtues at Tributes’ Night

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and other dignitaries, which included former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and retired Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Kalu Uche, have paid tributes to the late President-General of Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.



Governor Sanwo-Olu and other eminent Nigerians spoke on Wednesday evening during the service of songs and night of tributes held for the late Iwuanyanwu on Wednesday at Eko Hotels Victoria Island, Lagos.



They eulogised the deceased leadership style, philanthropic works, and immense contributions to national, social and economic development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his tribute, described the late Iwuanyanwu as an elder statesman, patriot and champion of peace who contributed immensely to the growth and progress of not only the Igbo land but Nigeria in general.



The governor said the late President General of Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide during his lifetime demonstrated leadership in every facet of life, noting that in every role the late Iwuanyanwu undertook, he embodied excellence and left a lasting legacy.



He said: “He was a man of passion and boundless energy, and his life was a testament to what it means to be a true hero. He was a patriot and dedicated servant to the growth and progress of not only the Igbo land but of Nigeria in general.



“In politics, Chief Emmanuel was a respected elder statesman and a champion of unity. His voice resonated particularly in advocating not only for Igbo but for Nigeria at home and promoting across our nation.



“His message was a message of a diverse ethnic group and appreciating that we could be different, but we are all the same.



“His philanthropic efforts are a reflection of his generous spirit. Through his foundation, countless scholarships were awarded to underprivileged students, and his support for his community touched lives beyond his state, Imo State.



“Here in Lagos; we felt it. His commitment to improving education and expanding opportunities for the less fortunate and less privileged will forever stand as part of his enduring legacy.



“We are certainly comforted by the great legacy of integrity, the legacy of nation-building, compassion, and ensuring that no one is left behind and therefore, on behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to members of the family, to all friends, and associates.



In his tribute, the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, said Chief Iwuanyanwu was an outstanding Nigerian patriot, a true icon, and a devoted leader of the people who left a great legacy in various areas of the private sector.



His words: “He was a devoted leader of his people in the war and also, at the same time, an unquestionable Nigerian patriot. He was a versatile professional and businessman. He was so versatile that he founded a conglomerate of over 20 companies. His death is a huge loss. We are saying adieu to a true icon.”



Also speaking, retired Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Kalu Uche, noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu laboured for the unity of Nigeria since the civil war period.



In her tribute, the first daughter of the late Iwuanyanwu and the Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, said her father was a superhero who believed in female children.



Dr. Iheakanwa, who disclosed that she was her father’s only child for nine years before the arrival of other siblings, said Chief Iwuanyanwu was a true gift, duty-bound, and proud of all his children.



“He has been through a lot in politics, business, and even health, yet he remained strong. I thank God for the life he lived and for always answering my prayers whenever my dad was sick. I can’t believe that he is gone. Please keep praying for us. We really need strength,” she said.



In his sermon, the Archdeacon of Ikoyi Archdeaconry of Lagos Diocese (Anglican Communion), The Ven. Folorunso Agbelusi, said the late Iwuanyanwu was a blessing to Nigeria. He said the deceased touched many lives and prayed that his legacy will not die.



Other dignitaries present at the event were former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; ex-Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd); Chairman of the Central Burial Committee, Senator Ben Obi; Publisher of Vanguard, Sam Amuka Pemu and one-time Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Allison Madueke (rtd).



Others included Bishop of Lagos Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev’d. Ifedola Okupevi; Prof. Anya O Anya; traditional and religious leaders; captains of industries; media managers and journalists; and Igbo leaders and traders, among others.