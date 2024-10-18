Oyebanji Signs Anti-land Grabbing Bill, Two Others into Law

Yinka Oyebode writes that Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, during the week signed into law three bills recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has signed three critical bills including Ekiti state property protection (Anti land grabbing, second amendment law, 2024) passed by the state House of Assembly into law with him stressing the need to regulate and sanitize land acquisition processes in the state.

The law, when fully operational will prohibit forceful entry, illegal occupation of landed properties, fraudulent and violent conducts pertaining to landed properties in the state.

Other bills that were signed into law included High Court Law (first amendment, 2014) and Ekiti state legislative House (Powers and Privileges) Law, 2024.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye accompanied by the Leader of the House, Hon Toku Ige and the Clerk, Mrs Agbede presented the documents to the Governor for his assent at a brief ceremony held at the executive council chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital.

Speaking shortly after assenting to the laws, Oyebanji, affirmed that the property protection law will definitely bring an end to the menace of forceful and illegal occupation of landed properties by land miscreants called land grabbers.

The Governor also commended members of the Seventh Assembly for their sagacity, noting that the state has enjoyed remarkable and impactful growth with their cooperation.

He further expressed his sincere appreciation to the legislators for being pillar of support to his administration, stating that his achievement as a Governor could not be personal but achievement of all.

“And for the laws that we are signing, I am particularly excited about the anti-land grabbing law. This has been an issue in this state, it has taunted growth, it has taunted development, but now that we have a regulatory framework that gives us the legal power, I can assure you that we will implement that law to the letter, no matter who is involved.

“Without your support, there is no way we would have been able to do anything because you provided legal framework that enable us to implement most of those decisions that has translated into the outcomes we are all proud of today. I am also grateful to you for your understanding in ensuring we put people first by slicing the cake in a way and manner that everybody will have a piece of that cake.

“Going forward, the next two years is going to characterized by many achievements that will surpassed the first two years as it is said that reward for hardwork is more work. We enjoy goodwill with our people in Ekiti state, people seems to like what we are doing, but there is a danger in that, the danger is, me must not rest on our oars because, we must avoid a reversal of the gains we have had in the last two years”, Oyebanji further said.

Earlier, Speaker of Ekiti state House of Assembly, Hon Aribasoye said the event signpost the journey to further advance the dividends of democracy to the people as he also noted that members of the House is always working in tandem with the executive which has helped deepen development in the state.

He stressed that the event signified another pivotal chapter in the shared journey to effective governance to safe guide citizens’ rights, the holistic welfare of the people and the promotion of socio-economic development of the state through responsive and responsible legislation.