CWG Lauds Tinubu, Ribadu for Appointing Chinade As NSA Liaison Director

* Urges president to engage more women as heads of NNPCL, other agencies

The Nigerian chapter of Commonwealth Women in Governance (CWG) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for appointing Lami Chinade as Director of the newly created State Liaison Directorate in the Office of the NSA.

President Tinubu had approved the creation of the State Liaison Directorate to enhance proactive coordination of national security matters with states and local governments.

Describing the appointment as a welcome development, CWG noted that: “Chinade, a seasoned lawyer with over 30 years of experience, will provide strategic leadership and oversight for the directorate saddled with the duty of overseeing joint decisions between state governors and the ONSA, facilitate dialogue and address potential conflicts.”

In a statement by its Country Coordinator, Ambassador Sarki Ibrahim, CWG noted that the directorate’s key functions, which include maintaining a comprehensive database of contact persons at state and local levels, developing community engagement programmes in collaboration with federal ministries and agencies, conflict resolution, and identifying areas for improvement, are responsibilities suited for women endowed with organisational skills.

“No doubt, the appointment is a round peg in a round hole, as Chinade’s track record shows that she is capable of fostering cooperation to enhance national security service delivery across all states and liaise between state authorities and the Federal Government to ensure clear communication and alignment of security priorities,” it added.

The global women group also called for increased women’s representation in governance, particularly in strategic and revenue-generating agencies where they said men have failed to deliver.

The women organisation emphasised the need for women’s leadership in critical sectors, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), citing the underperformance of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The organisation’s call to action echoes the president’s policy statement to give women more sensitive roles in his government, recognizing the vital contributions women can make in shaping Nigeria’s future.

“Since oil exploration started in Nigeria, the position of Group Managing Director (GMD) has been the exclusive preserve of men. Yet, we are far from getting the desired national oil and gas company that can compete favourably with its peers around the world. Mr. President, it’s time to give women a try and see if the outcome won’t be different,” the statement noted.

The group highlighted the exemplary leadership of notable Nigerian women, including late Prof. Dora Akunyili, former Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and current Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

These examples, it said, demonstrate women’s capacity to drive positive change in critical sectors, reinforcing the belief that “a woman could bring sanity to Nigeria’s troubled oil sector”.

The Commonwealth Women in Governance urged President Tinubu to engage more women as heads of agencies like NNPCL, emphasising the need for transparency, accountability and honesty in the oil and gas sector.

The global women’s group also hailed President Tinubu’s economic reforms targeted at securing the future of Nigerians, as well as efforts by his administration to take Nigeria to greater heights by putting an end to insecurity and other related matters.

“We thank Almighty God that our husbands and children are now beginning to have a sense of belonging and safety, as they go about their life’s endeavours across the country,” CWG added.