House Demands Immediate Submission of 2025 Budget, Compliance with FRA 2007

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Executive to comply with Section 11(1)(b) of Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 by submitting to the National Assembly 2025 Budget proposal without further delay.



The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved at the plenary yesterday, by Hon. Clement Jimbo.

Presenting the motion, Jimbo said the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 provides for the prudent management of the nation’s resources, ensures long-term macroeconomic stability of the national economy.



He explained that it also ensures greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within a medium term fiscal policy framework and the establishment of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to ensure the promotion and enforcement of the nation’s economic objectives and for related matters.



Jimbo, pointed out that Section 11(1)(b) stipulates that the federal government must, not later than four months before the commencement of the next financial year, cause to be prepared and laid before the National Assembly and MTEF for the next three financial years.



He expressed worry that sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution as well as section 30(1) of FRA 2007, specifically, Section 88(1) stipulates that subject to other provisions of the 1999 Constitution, each House of the National Assembly shall have the power, by passing resolutions, to direct, or cause to be directed, an investigation into any matter or thing with respect to which it has power to make laws, and into the conduct of affairs of any person, authority, ministry of government department charged or intended to be charged with the duty of or responsibility for executing of administering laws enacted by the National Assembly and for disbursing or administrating monies appropriated or to be appropriated by the National Assembly.



Jimbo expressed concern that the time the National Assembly requires to exercise its functions as enshrined in section 88(2)(b) was technically being taken away by the non-compliance of section 11(1)(b}) of FRA 2007 by Executive.



The House resolved to: “Urge the Executive to comply with section 11(1)(b) and submit to the National Assembly 2025 Budget Proposal without further delays.”



It mandated Committees on National Planning and Economic Development, Appropriation and Finance to ensure compliance within 2 weeks.