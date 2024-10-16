  • Wednesday, 16th October, 2024

Senate Confirms Appointment of 21 RMAFC Commissioners

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The Senate Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 21 nominees as federal commissioners at the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). 

The confirmation followed a report presented by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North.

The nominees, who were appointed by President Bola Tinubu in August, were screened by the  joint Senate Committee on National Planning, Economic Affairs, and Finance.

Abdullahi said: “This confirmation brings the commission to its full complement, with every state having representation.”

The new commissioners are Linda Nkechi Oti (Abia); Akpan Imo Effiong (Akwa Ibom); Enefe Ekene (Anambra); Steve Ugba (Benue); Eyonsa Whiley (Cross River); Aruviere Egharhevwe (Delta); Nduka Henry Awuregu (Ebonyi) and Victor Eboigbe (Edo).

Others are Wumi Ogunlola (Ekiti); Ozo Obumreme Obodougo (Enugu); Kabir Ibrahim Mashi (Katsina); Adamu Fanda (Kano); Kunle Wright (Lagos); Almakura Abdulkadir (Nasarawa); Bako Shetima (Niger); and Amosun Akintoye (Ogun).

The rest are Nathaniel Adojutelegan (Ondo); Saad Bello Ibrahim (Plateau); Aji Anuluri (Yobe) and Bello Rabiu Garba (Zamfara).

The Senate noted that with the confirmation, the RMAFC is poised to effectively carry out its mandate in revenue mobilization and allocation.

