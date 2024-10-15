Nigerian singer, Jumabee speaks on new deal with Jodip Gold

Jumabee, Nigerian music icon and Special Adviser to Governor Ododo of Kogi State, has expanded his influence beyond the entertainment industry by becoming the brand ambassador for JODIP GOLD LIMITED.

In a strategic multi-millionaire deal, the talented artist and cultural advocate has aligned with one of Nigeria’s leading mineral exploration, mining, and development companies. This move is a fusion of culture and industry, signaling a new era where entertainment meets national development.

The company has rapidly emerged as a major player in Nigeria’s economic landscape, with interests spanning solid mineral exploration, agriculture, and real estate. The company’s CEO, Ajefu Joseph, sees this partnership as a perfect match. “Jumabee’s creativity, cultural influence, and deep passion for Nigerian growth reflect the values we uphold. We are not just focused on mining but on building industries and creating jobs that will uplift Nigeria’s economy,” Joseph said.

Known for mining valuable minerals like coal, gold, lithium, and more, our brand is reshaping Nigeria’s mining sector by focusing on value addition. Unlike many competitors, the company processes its raw materials into finished products, contributing to industrialization and reducing the country’s reliance on imports. Jumabee’s new role as brand ambassador is set to elevate this narrative, bringing national attention to the company’s innovative approach to resource management.

With Nigeria looking to develop its biofuel industry, the company’s agricultural initiatives are expected to have a significant impact. Jumabee, in his role, will showcase how the company’s diversification into sectors like agriculture is creating sustainable jobs and contributing to the nation’s energy needs.

For Jumabee, this deal represents a strategic alignment with a company that is contributing to Nigeria’s transformation. “JODIP GOLD is more than a mining company—they are pushing boundaries across multiple industries and ensuring Nigerians benefit from our natural resources. I am excited to be part of their journey and vision,” he said. His ambassadorship brings a youthful and energetic face to the company’s expanding operations.

In addition to its mining and agricultural ventures, we are also involved in massive housing projects across Nigeria’s local government areas.

The company’s real estate developments aim to reduce the country’s housing deficit and stimulate economic growth. Jumabee’s influence will help bring these efforts to the forefront, connecting the company’s projects with a younger demographic that is invested in the nation’s future.

Ajefu Joseph believes that this partnership with Jumabee is just the beginning of greater things to come. “Our aim is to be a top player not just in the mining sector but across the board in Nigeria’s industrial landscape. Having Jumabee onboard as our ambassador will help us communicate our mission more effectively to the public and expand our reach,” the CEO stated.

The company’s approach to development, spanning mining, agriculture, and real estate, is poised to create long-lasting benefits for Nigeria. Jumabee’s ambassadorship will ensure that the company’s message reaches every corner of the country, highlighting how Nigerian industries can work together to drive national progress.

Through this partnership, both Jumabee and JODIP are demonstrating that the lines between entertainment and industry are blurring, with culture becoming a driving force behind economic development.

The future of Nigeria’s growth lies in collaborations like these, where creative visionaries and industrial leaders come together to propel the nation forward.