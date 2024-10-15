Exclusion From Nigeria’s Oil/Gas Littoral Communities: Delta Govt Commends Egbema Leaders’ Peaceful Approach

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Acting Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, has commended the leaders and people of Egbema-Ijaw in Warri North Local Government Area of the state for their peaceful approach in seeking redress of the exclusion of Egbema shallow and deep water offshore communities from the Federal Government’s gazette of the oil and gas littoral communities in Niger Delta, and Delta State in particular.

The gazette in question was based on a publication of the National Boundary Commission, Abuja, which reportedly carried out a catographic survey of the different communities in Delta State.

The Acting Governor also urged Nigerians to be make patriotism their watchword to enable the country to take its pride of place among the comity of nations.

Onyeme made the call on at the weekend in Asaba when members of the Egbema Leaders of Thoughts, Egbema Kingdom, Delta/Edo States, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He commended members of the Egbema Leaders of Thoughts for following due process in seeking the inclusion of their Shallow and Deep Offshore Communities as littoral communities in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“I want to thank you very much for your patience, hard work, and taking time because of the patriotic spirit in you to go to Abuja to defend what belong to your people,” the Acting Governor said.

He assured the delegation of Egbema leaders that Government would act in accordance with its commitment to protect the interest of Deltans at all times.

He also harped on the need for Nigerians to always put the interest of the nation first before personal interest, noting that it would augur well for present and future Nigeria.

“If all Nigerians imbibe the spirit of being patriotic working not just for ‘my own’ but ‘my people,’ we will have a better State and a better Nigeria to live in and to leave behind for our children”, he said.

Earlier in an address, Dr Joel Bisina, who led members of Egbema Leaders of Thoughts on the visit, stated, “On the 18th March, 2024, National Boundary Commission, Abuja, made a publication of Littoral Communities in the various states in the 1st Schedule to the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 48. Vol. III. Government Notice No. 8, in line with the provisions of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to the exclusion of Egbama Oil and Gas Littoral Communities.”

Bisina pointed out that the Egbama Oil and Gas Littoral Communities are host to oil companies and seek their inclusion in the communities in the Littoral States during the review of the gazette.