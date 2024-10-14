Lawmaker Urges Nigerians to Give Tinubu More Time to Fix Economy 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency, Hon. Aderemi Oseni, has charged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu more time to fix the various challenges currently facing the country which are surmountable.

Oseni, while speaking at the launch of a N250 million empowerment initiative for members of the Blacksmith, Welders, Iron Benders and Metal Technicians Association of Nigeria (BWAIAN), Oyo State chapter, in Ibadan, said though some of the policies being implemented by the present administration seem tough but they are what Nigeria needs to have a brighter future.

He enjoined Nigerians to remain steadfast and support Tinubu’s administration despite the current economic challenges, stating that efforts by the president in fixing Nigeria will soon yield positive results and Nigerians should keep their hope alive for a better and prosperous country.

The federal lawmaker maintained that Tinubu as a friend of the masses and promoter of mankind is concerned about how to make life better and more meaningful for the citizens.

Speaking on the N250 million empowerment, Oseni said the initiative was aimed at enhancing skills, productivity and business potential of metal artisans across Oyo State, adding that it will provide BWAIAN members tools, machinery and financial assistance to enhance their trade and improve their livelihoods.

The Chairman, House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), who lauded the resilience and economic contributions of blacksmiths, welders and other metal workers and their vital role in the state’s economy, said the empowerment was part of his broader agenda to support artisans.

Oseni reiterated his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents and the people of Oyo State, stating that his entry into politics was driven by a desire to serve.

The N250 million initiative includes the distribution of essential tools, equipment, and financial grants to BWAIAN members, aiming to expand their businesses, boost their incomes and contribute to the state’s economic development.

The state leader of BWAIAN, Munirudeen Adegoke Rauf, lauded the gesture of the federal lawmaker, calling on other political leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to follow his example by supporting small and medium-scale entrepreneurs.