Rotary Club of Lagos Enhances Education and Literacy in Local Schools

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Rotary Club of Lagos made a significant impact on local education with a recent visit to the Government Senior College and Lagos State Senior Secondary School (Special).

This initiative forms a part of the theme of Basic Education and Literacy in the month of September, in the Rotary calendar. The event was a vibrant showcase of community spirit, educational support and student talent.

The day began with focus on improving the learning environment. At Government Senior College Surulere Lagos, the Rotary Club undertook a revamp of the school’s water supply system, ensuring access to clean water for the students. This critical enhancement not only benefits the students’ health but also promotes a conducive learning environment.

Additionally, the Rotary Club donated a variety of books to the school, enriching the students’ learning resources and fostering a culture of reading. These contributions are pivotal in supporting the school’s educational goals and improving literacy rates among the students.

Following their efforts at Government Senior College, the Rotary Club visited Lagos State Senior Secondary School (Special) on this same day. Here, the premiere Rotary club continued their mission by refurbishing the school’s computer laboratory, providing six new computers and ceiling fans to create a more comfortable learning atmosphere. This upgrade is expected to greatly enhance the students’ digital literacy skills, a vital component in today’s technology-driven world.

The event was filled with engaging activities that captured the students’ attention and fostered a sense of community. Rotary Club President Adetunji Lamidi addressed the students, emphasising the importance of education and the role of youth in shaping the future. His inspiring words set the tone for the day, encouraging students to strive for excellence.

The event also featured a showcase of the students’ talents, including a singing competition that highlighted the creative abilities of the youth. Guest speakers delivered engaging speeches, motivating the students to pursue their dreams and emphasizing the importance of education in achieving those dreams.

A reading competition further encouraged literacy among the students, while a short drama presentation brought laughter and camaraderie to the gathering. These activities not only entertained but also reinforced the values of teamwork and creativity.

One of the highlights of the day was a presentation by a Rotarian who spoke to the students about the Rotaract Club, an organization dedicated to fostering leadership and service among young people. This introduction aimed to inspire the students to get involved in community service and develop their leadership skills, emphasizing that they could be agents of change in their communities.

The visit by the Rotary Club of Lagos to these schools exemplified their commitment to enhancing education and literacy within the community. By providing resources, improving facilities, and engaging students in meaningful activities, they have laid a strong foundation for the students’ future success.