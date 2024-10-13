DIG Warns against Promoting Activities of Insurgents

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Federal Criminal Investigative Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has advised against promoting activities of insurgents and those capable of triggering insecurity.

Alabi, who is the Coordinating DIG in charge of the South-west geo-political zone, charged journalists with responsible reportage with accuracy, balance and unbiased to avoid tensions.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti on Saturday at a public lecture titled “The role of media in promoting national peace and security” that he delivered as part of the activities marking the 2024 annual press week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ekiti Council.

The DIG said, “There should be responsible reportage by accuracy and balancing. It should be balanced, accurate and unbiased to avoid tensions. Journalists should avoid sensationalism and derogative and emotive language, that may trigger security lapses.

“Stop giving oxygen to insurgents, stop giving them unnecessary promotions. In doing this, you will continue to assist them in achieving their aims of truncating the peace of the nation.

“There should be more proactive protection of Nigerian cyberspace and electronic infrastructure from hacking and criminal interference.

“There should be establishment of programmes to prevent terrorists from financing their operations, including technical tasks assistance to build the capacity of allies,” Alabi said.

Ekiti NUJ Chairman, Kayode Babatuyi, who commended the DIG for the lecture, assured that journalists would continue to prioritize national peace and security.