Buhari, Ganduje, Abiodun Condole with NNPC MD, Kyari, over Daughter’s Death

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, have expressed their condolences to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over the tragic loss of his daughter, Fatima.



Fatima died on Friday after a protracted illness at the age of 25.



Her demise has elicited several reactions and condolences from families, friends, and other notable Nigerians.

In a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the former president said he was shocked and pained by the death of Kyari’s daughter, adding that she was loved and cherished by her family and friends.

He said: “I am shocked and deeply pained to learn about the passing away of your daughter, Fatima.



“It is very painful to accept that she has left the world at such a tender age, but Allah, who gave her to you, knows best. My deepest and most heartfelt condolences are with your family in this hour of intense grief.”



On his part, Ganduje in a message released in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Edwin Olofu, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Fatima, describing her passing as a great loss, not only to the family but also to those who cherished her.



Ganduje lamented that no words can fully capture the pain of losing a child.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mallam Mele Kyari and his entire family in this very difficult moment. We pray that Almighty Allah grants the departed eternal rest and gives the family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he said.



Also, Governor Abiodun in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said the death of the young lady was devastating and shocking.



He prayed for God to rest the soul of the deceased and comfort the family she left behind, adding that the family needs the prayers of all Nigerians at this trying moment.



Abiodun said: “I deeply sympathize with my brother, Mele Kyari, over the passing of his adorable daughter, Fatima. Obviously, this development has caused serious grief in the family.



“I want to assure him that we are with him in this trying moment, as we pray to Almighty God to console him and his entire family and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”