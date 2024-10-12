Yingqi Auto Machinery Unveils Factory to Revive Vehicle Engines

Bennett Oghifo

Yngqi Auto Machinery Co., Ltd., an auto company specialising in car engine refurbishment, has been established in Lagos to help motorists maximise the service life of their vehicles.

In addition, the company provides automotive new energy technology support to companies in the automotive industry, including natural gas engines, electric vehicles and other technologies.

Based in the Ojodu Berger of Lagos state, the company opened its doors to corporate as well as individual customers at a an impressive event attended by stakeholders in the industry including the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, among others.

Managing Director, Yingqi Auto Machinery, Mr. Vincent Ke, in his welcome address said “the birth of Yingqi Auto Machinery stems from a group of entrepreneurs with an unending passion and pursuit for automotive technology. Our team brings together elite talents from the automotive field, with rich industry experience, deep professional knowledge, and keen insights”.

He added that “Yingqi Auto Machinery, with its unique perspective and innovative thinking, is focused on the automotive sector, dedicated to solving industry challenges through advanced technology and improving people’s quality of life.”

Justifying the need for cross border collaboration, the MD said, “as an international partner, I fully understand the importance of cross-border cooperation and exchange. In today’s globalized world, no country or enterprise can exist and develop in isolation”.

Mr. Vincent Ke, who is a Chinese national, also explained that the company is ready to play by the rules and assist in developmental projects in Nigeria explained that “we are also keenly aware that as a new enterprise, we bear greater social responsibility.

“We will actively respond to Nigeria’s national policies, promote green and low-carbon development, and contribute to Nigeria’s progress. We will also actively participate in public welfare and give back to society, doing our part in Nigeria’s development”.

Some of the machines already installed at the factory include a surface grinder, which is used to grind the surface of the engine block, stopping overheating and other related problems, and the boring machine for boring holes in the engine block, thereby bringing the engine back to standard.

There is also the benchtop grinder and honing machine to smoothen inside the engine block, as well as crankshaft grinder, lathe machine, hydraulic machine, among others.

Also speaking, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, said “Yaba College of Technology welcomes Nigerian enterprises to participate in the college’s cooperation.

We firmly believe that through the joint efforts and in-depth cooperation of both the university and enterprises, we will surely achieve even more fruitful results in talent cultivation, scientific research innovation, and social services”!

In her own submission during the event, the owner and promoter of Nike Art Gallery, Nike Davies-Okundaye, praised the decision of the company to set up a factory in Nigeria, as she noted that it will contribute to job creation and transfer of technology.

She noted that Nigeria and China have come a long way in their developmental collaborations, and urged Yingqi Auto Machinery to keep the cooperation going.