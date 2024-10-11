Six Kidnapped Sportswriters  En route Uyo for AFCON 2025 Coverage Freed

*One journalist killed, four others still with the abductors

Six of the 11 sports journalists kidnapped en route Uyo to cover the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya have been rescued by joint security forces in Anambra State.

The abduction took place on the Iseke -Orlu Road in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday.

The media men were part of an 11-member media crew travelling from Lagos to Akwa Ibom State when they were ambushed.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the rescue of the six sports journalists out of the 11 abducted.

“The joint security forces have rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while travelling from Lagos to Uyo,” Ikenga said in a statement yesterday.” He revealed further that efforts to locate and rescue the rest journalists was ongoing.

“Operations are still ongoing for the possible rescue of the seventh crew member. Further development shall be communicated,” added Ikenga.

Accord to reports from Anambra, the abduction occurred in a region under the influence of secessionist groups, making the area particularly dangerous for travellers.

While the driver of the bus was reportedly shot dead by the kidnappers, the body of one of the abducted journalists was also reportedly found yesterday while two others escaped. Only two sportswriters are believed still with the kidnappers.

In a press statement issued by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), the umbrella body for sports journalists in the country commended the Nigeria Police for the timely intervention in the release of its members.

National President of SWAN,Isaiah Benjamin, commended the Security Operatives, particularly the Nigerian Army and Police for their prompt action which ensured that up to six of the held sports journalists regained their freedom while efforts to get the remaining freed is ongoing”, the body stated.