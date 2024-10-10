Strike: Health Workers Give FG 15-day Ultimatum Over Unresolved Grievances 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Health Care Professionals have given the Federal Government 15 days ultimatum to address issues of welfare and conditions of service of their members or face industrial action.

The strike ultimatum, which took effect from Thursday, October 10, 2024, ranges from non-payment of salary arrears of some health agencies, 25 per cent CONHESS review arrears, payment of COVID-19 inducement hazard allowances to omitted health workers and other grievances bordering on professional responsibilities.

JOHESU is made up of four registered trade unions in the health sector viz Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN); Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP); Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutions and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

In a statement jointly signed by the National President, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir and National Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, the unions said: “Arising from the unanimous resolution of JOHESU Expanded National Executive Council at a hybrid meeting held on 2nd October, 2024, and in compliance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act Cap. T8 LFN, 2004.

“JOHESU is constrained to give the Federal Government of Nigeria fifteen (15) days ultimatum with effect from Thursday, 10th October, 2024, and to inform you that with effect from midnight of Friday, 25th October, 2024 all our members in the Federal Health Institutions shall embark on seven (7) days strike action.

“However, if at the end of the seven (7) days warning strike, and the Federal government fails to meet our demands, JOHESU have no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike action.”

The unions are also seeking the approval of upwardly reviewed retirement age of health workers through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to Federal Executive Council (FEC) and tax waiver on healthcare workers’ allowances.

Additionally, the unions want pharmacists to be bestowed with sole responsibility for drug use management and procurement in the country.

“It is on the basis of this law that the licence of pharmacists in unambiguous terms clearly lists drug procurement as one of the professional responsibilities of registered pharmacists,” it said.