Edo REC, Onuoha, Denies Complicity in BVAS Allegation, Invites PDP for Inspection

•TAMO accuses REC of misleading public

•Suspected APC thugs assault PDP lawyers, forensic experts, others at INEC office

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Edo State Independent National Electoral Commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC REC) Anubgum Onuoha, has denied complicity in the allegation against him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He denied resisting request to gain access to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) inspection before the just-concluded gubernatorial elections in the state.

But the Team Asue Media Organisation (TAMO), has described as misleading and a clear disregard for transparency and accountability within INEC, claim by Onuoha, that he never denied the PDP access to essential electoral materials.

Nevertheless, a team of PDP lawyers and forensic experts were, yesterday, reportedly attacked and assaulted at the office of the INEC in Edo State by thugs suspected to be members of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

However, a statement issued by Onuoha, described the PDP allegation as “baseless, misleading and devoid of the truth.”

Onuoha said he never denied any political party, agents or representatives access to the BVAS ahead of the contestation in courts to inspect the BVAS.

He acknowledged that it was the duty of INEC to grant such access anytime the political parties ask for it, adding that, political parties interested in challenging the results of the election were free to do so, as the move has already been addressed by the law.

He also invited all political parties, including the PDP to inspect the BVAS on Wednesday.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and my office as the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Edo State has been drawn to certain unfounded allegations suggesting that I have refused political parties and their representatives access to inspect the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and other election materials used during the recent elections.

“I used to categorically state that these allegations are baseless, misleading and completely devoid of truth. INEC under my leadership in Edo State, remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, fairness and integrity in all electoral processes. The inspection of election materials

“At no time have I or any official in my office obstructed or denied any political party or their representatives access to inspect the materials used in the last elections. INEC is fully aware of the legal implications of such actions, and we are dedicated to supporting the lawful processes that enable parties to seek redress in the courts.”

Earlier, in a statement by Erhabor Emokpae in Benin City, TAMO stated: “We categorically confirm that our application to inspect the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) and other critical electoral materials was submitted over ten days ago.

“It is unacceptable that we are now only being ‘permitted’ to receive Certified True Copies (CTCs) of these materials just two days before the statutory deadline to file our case.

“This delay is not only a violation of our rights as a major stakeholder but also a direct threat to the integrity of the electoral process in Edo State. As the saying goes, ‘conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal it.”

TAMO further condemned the REC’s assertion that the PDP has fabricated its narrative, calling it a deliberate attempt to intimidate and obstruct their pursuit of justice.

“Such statements reflect not just a failure of leadership but an alarming tendency to suppress the truth and mislead the public,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, thugs alleged to be operating in connivance with officials of INEC and operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, were seen providing security for the APC thugs and members.

The team of PDP lawyers and forensic experts were at the INEC Office to inspect the BVAS machine, voters register, ballot papers, and other election materials used by the electoral body for the September 21 gubernatorial election to flesh up the party’s petition against the alleged rigging of the governorship poll.

The inspection of election materials was one of the prerequisites in challenging any electoral result in Nigeria. The PDP and its lawyers were, however, prevented by INEC from inspecting the materials since Monday, despite presenting a court order.

The electoral body however bowed to pressure on Tuesday evening, announcing today, Wednesday, October 9, 2024 as the date for all parties to come for the inspection exercise.

The PDP who visited the INEC Office on Wednesday to carry out their duties met an already charged atmosphere with thugs linked to the APC intimidating and physically assaulting them, while security personnel, including officers from the Nigerian Police Force, failed to intervene.

Many sustained various degrees of injuries with their phones and other gadgets destroyed, while others scampered to safety.