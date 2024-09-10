Edo 2024: PDP’s Chances Boosted as Hundreds Dump APC, LP, NNPP, at Egor Ikpoba-Okha LGAs

•Ruling party warns APC over increasing violence in Edo

•Urges Edo women to rise against Oshiomhole over anti-women utterances

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City and Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The chances of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State received yet another major boost on Monday with the defection of hundreds of members of other parties.

Those who decamped are notably from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and other fringe parties joining PDP in the state.

The defection occurred when the PDP, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, the party governorship candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo; his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, and other chieftains of the party, held campaign rallies at Egor and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas of the state.

In another related development, the PDP strongly warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) over increased violence in Edo State, declaring that no one has monopoly of such violent activities and that there could be consequences

The PDP called the APC in Edo State to be ready to face the full impact of the wrath of the people of Edo State if it continues in its violent attacks and harassment of innocent citizens of the State

The party also called on women in the state to rise against Senator Adams Oshiomhole for his anti-women utterances.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Olua Primary School Field, Uselu, venue of the campaign rally in Egor LGA, Governor Obaseki declared that he has done his best for the state and that Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, will continue from where he would hand over to them.

Obaseki said: “I have done my best. Ighodalo and Ogie will continue from November 12. We want progress. We want to move forward and not backwards. Looking at the people here, you see a lot of youths. I am not surprised because Egor is home of youths. We have the University of Benin and the Benin Technical College.

“September 21 is the most important election in Edo State. Don’t make the mistake, for the sake of continuity, it must be PDP or PDP. Ighodalo is youth friendly, all his lawyers in his company are young lawyers.

“I have known him for 40 years and his very brilliant. So, no mistake on 21 because all the works in Egor local government area are too important to be allowed to stop. Go out early and vote and protect your votes.” This received thunderous applause.

In his speech, Ighodalo promised to bring out the best in Edo youths by harnessing the potential of the youth in a very positive way for the good of all.

He said Edo doesn’t need an illiterate who will bring insecurity to the state – a comment that elicited a thunderous roar of laughter.

His words: “We will work and work and work and bring out the creative potential of our youths in a way that it will benefit all. We don’t need an illiterate who will bring insecurity.

“It’s time to move forward. Ogie and I are very ready to work for you all. So, don’t fear, don’t worry, we’re for you all. Prosperity has come for all. Just go out on the 21st and vote early and protect your votes.”

Earlier, the PDP chairman in Egor, Chief Idenhen, welcomed the governor and the candidate. He said the people of Egor are fully ready for the election and they will produce the best result in the state come September 21.

The council chairman, Hon. Eghe Ohbemudia, while welcoming the governor and candidate said Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie will continue with the good work Obaseki has started in the state as Egor is fully PDP.

Comrade Odion Olaye, a chieftain of PDP in the area and chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Chapter, charged the rally with glorious and melodious songs as the people were over charged with joy.

He said nobody can rig election in Egor, adding that PDP members cannot be intimidated by any police or anyone else. He predicted that Egor will be won by PDP and Asue-Ogie, PDP will be declared winner.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Natasha Igbinedion, said for Edo State to move forward, Edo must vote Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie.

She said: “Egor has already settled for PDP. The local government is fully united for PDP and Egor will not fail.”

Hon. Ogbeide Ifaluyi, Commissioner for Digital economy, said Egor is 100% for PDP.

He enumerated the project done and completed by the Obaseki administration, noting that there is every need to vote PDP as Asue Ighodalo will complete all the projects still going on.

The Director General of the PDP governorship campaign council, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, charged the people to vote PDP and shouldn’t make the mistake like the one of 2023 during the national elections.

PDP State chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, thanked the people of Egor for coming out en-masse to welcome them and also charged them to come out en-masse to vote PDP

The high point of the rally was when hundreds of defectors led by Bright Omoruyi from the ADP, a former State House of Assembly candidate of the party, declared that the choice before the people is that of light and darkness.

He said they joined the party to ensure PDP wins the election and explained that he and his structure joined the party because the candidate is the best.

Promise Igbinevboh, a former APC chieftain, said he led his people to PDP because Asue Ighodalo is mentally, physically and academically sound.

Labour Party members from Ward 9, joined the party too, claiming that the election is between PDP and PDP, because there are no other candidates in the race.

At the Western Boys High School Field in Ikpoba Hill, venue of the rally in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, home of the running mate, Ogie, turned to a carnival at the arrival of the governor, the governorship candidate and the campaign team.

The council chairman, Hon. Henry Osayande, assured that Ikpoba-Okha is 100 per cent for PDP because of Ogie.

While enumerating his various achievements, he declared that PDP is a progressive party and assured the governor and the candidate of 100 percent vote in Ikpoba-Okha LGA.

Commissioner of Physical Planning, Hon. Isoken Omon, also stated what had been said earlier and assured that PDP will win Ikpoba-Okha, advising the people to come out en-masse to vote the umbrella and defend until PDP is announced winner.

Hon. Henry Okunanrobo, former majority leader Edo State House of Assembly, said the people of Ikpoba-Okha are fully ready to vote and defend their votes.

Hon. Iduoriyekemwen, DG campaign council, said Ikpoba-Okha is the strongest force of PDP. He said PDP invested in Ikpoba-Okha both infrastructure and human capital development and now they have the deputy governorship candidate.

Governor Obaseki in his speech said he didn’t go there to campaign but to thank the people and celebrate. He then listed the several projects in the area and concluded that only one government cannot finish all the job. So, he has brought Ighodalo and their son, Ogie.

He assured them that the election would be peaceful and nothing to fear. He enjoined them to go out and vote on 21.

Ighodalo on his part thanked the people for showing good examples as good hosts to the many companies in the areas. He said others will soon become like it. He enjoined them to go out on election day and vote.

Ogie in his speech raised two songs and the venue was charged. He then challenged them that in 2020, Ikpoba-Okha know what it delivered but he wasn’t on the ballot. In 2024, he is on the ballot saying, “I leave the rest to you.”

He drew a difference between PDP and the others. He asked them to come out early and vote for PDP.

Nomagbon Ogbomo, a former chieftain of the APC in Ward 10, said he was very happy to join the PDP because of their youthfulness unlike the APC where you have the old people who don’t want to retire.

He said Obaseki has done well for ward 10 Ikpoba-Okha Okha which is one of the riverine areas by providing security, building jetty park to ease transportation and electricity to the people.

He said he led his people to the PDP to work and ensure PDP wins the forthcoming election.

Evang. Esther Ero, a former welfare officer of the APC, who led hundreds of followers to the PDP, said she and her people returned to the PDP because of Barr. Osarodion Ogie who she said is a man with an open heart. She said, she and her people are ready to work to ensure victory for PDP.

On his part, while addressing a press conference yesterday at the party national secretariat, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said: “This warning is on the backdrop of continuing attacks, harassment and illegal arrest of innocent citizens of Edo State by APC leaders in connivance with certain compromised police operatives, as part of APC’s desperate bid to scare the people from coming out to vote and seize the opportunity to rig the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

“Since it became clear that the PDP Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo is coasting to a landslide victory with the overwhelming support of over 68% of the expected votes, the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo have been desperate to use violence and harassment to break the Will of the people of Edo State”, he stated.

According to Ologunagba, “It will be recalled that the PDP on Monday, September 2, 2024 alerted on how the APC in connivance with certain compromised security operatives have been harassing, arresting and detaining innocent citizens of Edo State, notable among whom are Mr. Kingsley Osahon who was arrested in Uromi, Mr. Odion Bright and Mr. Timothy Isibor who were arrested in Igueben.

Timothy Isibor: “On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, an attempt was made by the said APC-controlled operatives to arrest Chief Francis Inegbeniki, who recently defected from the APC to the PDP.

“Also last week Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the APC’s agent stormed the house of one Shina who decamped from the APC to the PDP three weeks ago and forcefully took him away while shooting sporadically to scare the people. On Tuesday, September 3, 2024 an attempt was made to pick Mr. Joel Aidamebor which was firmly resisted by the people.

“There are reports in the public domain that the APC has established a torture squad which has been picking innocent Edo citizens and taking them to unknown destinations.

“Only yesterday, Sunday, September 8, 2024, thugs and hoodlums recruited by APC leaders attacked PDP rally in Edo North and destroyed campaign materials in an assault that was decisively resisted by our courageous members and supporters in Edo North, where our candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo commands overwhelming support and solidarity”, Ologunagba stressed.

He said that this resort to harassment and violence only shows that the APC and its irredeemably empty and confused candidate are cowards who are intimidated and terrified by the soaring popularity of Dr. Asue Ighodalo across Edo State

He explained that the recent public comment by the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo that he will provide the people of Edo State “with insecurity”, is not a slip but a subconscious confession triggered by preponderance of APC meetings and discussion on schemes to visit the people of Edo State with violence before and during the election.

According to the spokesman of the party: “What else do you expect from a candidate whose godfather is the lying, oppressive, widow-suppressing, go-and-die Adams Oshiomhole?

“Moreover, the PDP already has information of how the APC and its candidate are importing thugs from Imo State, some of who curiously appear in the INEC list to serve as SPOs for the election. These APC thugs from Imo State should know that the people of Edo are already aware of their sinister plan and it will be in their interest to steer clear of Edo State.

“The APC must note that nobody has the monopoly of violence and that nobody is above the law. APC and its candidate are practically pushing the people of Edo State to the wall; they should know that there is a limit to what a people can stomach in the face of aggression and be ready they face the consequences if they fail to desist from these dastardly acts.

“The people of Edo State have had enough from the APC and will use every legitimate means allowed in a democracy to defend themselves by directly and physically confronting and resisting the APC in its desperate plot to derail the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.”