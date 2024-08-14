Edo State Govt to Unveil New Devt Plan Ahead of 33rd Anniversary

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Edo State Government said it would unveil a new development plan for the state to give a new lease of life to residents ahead of the next administration, as part of activities marking the state’s 33 years anniversary.

At a joint press conference, the Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development, Isoken Omo; her Education counterpart, Dr Joan Oviawe; that of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Uyi Oduwa-Malaka; as well as Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, outlined the events for the celebration, with the theme, “The Glory of The New Edo Nation.”

Omo said, “This is the end of this administration. We are going to the next 30 years of this state and what better way to celebrate the next 30 years than recognising what we are in our past, and then bring up to the future and hand it over to the next generation.

“That is why we are launching the Edo State Regional Development and Benin City masterplan at this Edo at 33. We will launch and hand over to the next generation, to be launched on Tuesday 27th of August, which is the day Edo State was created. There is nowhere in the world where Nigerians are excelling that you will not find an Edo person.”

On her part, Oviawe said the event would feature school children from kindergarten, special needs children to the tertiary institutions “to create a different structured format for them to interface with the Edo State masterplan. It is important that our young people understand that, imbibe it in our quest to carry the torch light into the next generation.”

Oduwa-Malaka said the celebration would bring Nigerian celebrities, like Rema, Shallypopi, and others to spice up the events and honours given to deserving Edo people.

Nehikhare summed up the conference, saying, “This government has been very deliberate in everything that it has done.

“I don’t think there is any government in the past that has done this that will be handed over to the next generation and it is only fair that we hand over the next generation about Edo. All great cities, all great towns, have masterplan; we didn’t inherit any, but it is good we hand over one to the next generation.”