Gbeleyi: NISO Board Critical to Improvement of  Electricity Delivery

Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, has said the newly inaugurated Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) will play an important role towards delivering a reliable and sustainable electricity sector that Nigerians rightfully deserve by assuming responsibility for grid management, system stability, power dispatch, and market operations.

He stated this during the formal inauguration of the Board of the NISO Limited by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

According to him, the NISO represents a pivotal landmark in Nigeria’s electricity industry reform journey.

The 11-member board, chaired by legal and financial expert Dr. Adesegun Akin-Olugbade, is tasked with overseeing the operational and market independence of NISO, which will now manage critical aspects of Nigeria’s electricity supply chain, including grid stability, system operations, power dispatch, and market coordination.

He also commended the Minister of Power for his “undeniable passion towards the transformation of the power sector.”

‘These efforts and the invaluable support of other critical stakeholders including the Federal Ministry of Power, MOFI, NERC, TCN, generation and distribution companies, and private sector partners, for this historic transition are highly appreciated,” he stated.