Olam Partners Husk to Advance Sustainable Energy in Agricultural Sector

Olam Agri and Husk Power have announced a groundbreaking commercial and industrial (C&I) solar project in Nigeria’s rice-producing region.

This initiative, they said in a statement, will accelerate the transition of agriculture to sustainable energy infrastructure, significantly reducing reliance on expensive and polluting diesel generation.

Under the partnership, Husk will deploy a 1.3 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system, integrated with an 860 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS), at Olam Agri’s rice operations in Rukubi, Nasarawa State. This shift to solar power not only represents a significant step in Olam Agri’s efforts to cut diesel consumption but also towards a more sustainable and cleaner energy future. Husk will supply power to Olam Agri under a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Speaking on behalf of Olam Agri in Nigeria, Country Head, Anil Nair, emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, “Sustainability is at the heart of Olam Agri’s operations, and this partnership with Husk Power is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint while ensuring a stable and cost-effective energy supply. By transitioning to solar power, we are improving the efficiency of our rice production in Rukubi and contributing to Nigeria’s broader renewable energy goals. By implementing renewable energy solutions in Nigeria, Olam Agri is not just meeting its own needs but inspiring others to follow suit and help drive sustainability in the agricultural sector across Africa and beyond.”

Husk’s Country Director, Olu Aruike, highlighted Husk’s leadership in the sector, “Besides being the market leader in Nigeria’s community solar mini-grid industry, Husk is committed to partnering with commercial & industrial (C&I) businesses to decarbonize key sectors of Nigeria’s economy, including agriculture.”