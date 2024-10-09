Thirty-nine Young Nigerians Begin Legislative Internship Through EU-sponsored Programme

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The European Union, through its Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme Phase II, has welcomed 39 young Nigerians into the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) Legislative Internship Programme.

This initiative offered a rare opportunity for young graduates to gain hands-on experience with legislative practices and processes at Nigeria’s National Assembly.

Spanning 10 weeks, the programme was designed to provide interns with practical exposure to legislative work, fostering engagement and networking opportunities with members and staff of the 10th National Assembly.

The programme, beyond career development, also aimed to create networking opportunities and promote skills essential for legislative engagement.

At the opening ceremony held yesterday in Abuja, Head of Cooperation for the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Massimo De Luca, highlighted the significance of the internship and its role in empowering young Nigerians to be active participants in democratic governance.

“The EU is committed to supporting democratic governance and the empowerment of young Nigerians through this internship programme.

“We believe that investing in youth capacity and legislative knowledge is fundamental to building a more inclusive, transparent, and effective democracy. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire a new generation of leaders who will actively contribute to shaping Nigeria’s future.”

The Executive Director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Clement Nwankwo, while welcoming the new interns, explained that the programme reflected PLAC’s dedication, with the support of the European Union, to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic governance.

The EU-funded Legislative Internship Programme is a significant step in promoting the participation and involvement of young professionals in governance, aiming to build a generation of leaders with the skills and dedication needed to contribute effectively to Nigeria’s democratic development.