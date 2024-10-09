  • Wednesday, 9th October, 2024

Filmmaker, Austen-Peters, Joins African Filmmakers for AFS Film & TV Leadership Initiative Program

Life & Style | 22 mins ago

Celebrated filmmaker and Terra Kulture Lagos CEO, Bolanle Austen-Peters, will participate in the American Film Showcase (AFS) Film & TV Leadership Initiative Program across multiple US cities from October 9-23, 2024, alongside her fellow esteemed colleagues.

Austen-Peters, whose recent feature films, House of GA’A and Funmilayo, are receiving critical acclaim, looks forward to contributing to this prestigious event alongside other distinguished directors, fostering artistic collaboration and cultural exchange.

“As a celebrated lawyer and multi-award-winning film director and producer, I bring a wealth of experience to this prestigious program,” she enthuses. “My film House of GA’A has earned global recognition, making it to Netflix’s Global Top 10 for indigenous language films. Additionally, my biopic Funmilayo is the highest-grossing biopic in West African cinema history.”

Austen-Peters’ production house, BAP Production, launched itself to fame with theatrical productions like Saro the Musical and Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, respectively, lauded on international stages for showcasing Nigerian culture.

Her prestigious Terra Academy for the Arts has trained over 24,000 individuals, fostering talent and promoting artistic exchange.

“I eagerly anticipate sharing my insights and learning from fellow participants in this transformative program,” she adds, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.