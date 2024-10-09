Bukola Aluko-Olokun Becomes First Chairwoman of NIQS Kaduna Chapter 

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Kaduna State Chapter has made history with the investiture of QS Bukola Aluko-Olokun as its first Chairwoman.

Thus, QS Bukola Aluko-Olokun is now the 16th Chairperson of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Kaduna State Chapter. She took over from the 15th Chairman of the Chapter, QS Al-hassan Magaji FNIQS. The investiture and induction ceremony of the 2024-2026 Senate, held at ASAA Pyramid Hotels, Kaduna, recently.

In her inaugural speech at the event, she said, “It is indeed quite apparent and on record that the leadership of this Chapter has solely been male driven over the years. However, the Chapter has demonstrated its willingness to be gender inclusive in its approach and has shown its proactive nature in exploring the possibilities that abound in the female gender. My taking up this opportunity to lead the Chapter is because it will serve as a beacon of hope to my female colleagues within the chapter and other similar Chapters.

“Today history is made in the Kaduna Chapter. Therefore, it is with a deep sense of humility and immense gratitude to God that I stand here before this distinguished gathering as the first female Chairperson of this great chapter. I want to thank God for this divine opportunity and my colleagues for the great privilege given to me and my Senate to steer the affairs of this noble chapter for the next two years. By the grace of God Almighty, and on behalf of my Senate, I reiterate our commitment to serve and to lead the Kaduna State Chapter of the NIQS to higher grounds.”

She said, “Being fully conscious of the responsibilities and task ahead of this new Senate, and in the bid to ensure that our members are up to date with the current trends within the construction industry, the theme of this Investiture i.e. ‘Fostering Innovation: Aligning Entrepreneurship Skills and Quantity Surveying for Career Development’ has been carefully selected and designed for an impactful learning of areas where entrepreneurship skills can be aligned with the practice of quantity surveying.

“This is specifically targeted at the young Quantity Surveyors because they are the future of this profession and they need to be able to eke out a living during these turbulent economic crises that we are currently experiencing in Nigeria.

“As one of the leading Chapters of the Institute, there is always the need for her activities to be in synergy with the NIQS programs as a whole. Therefore, in line with the NIQS Presidents plans and programmes for the Institute that is deeply rooted on the principles of integrity and continuous improvement, this tenure shall also focus on the following programmes: Encourage and Empower Young Quantity Surveyors to acquire additional skills apart from Quantity Surveying practice especially in the Mechanical, Electrical and other relevant fields of endeavor. The aim is to widen their horizon, encourage diversification and enhance their income to become independent contractors in such fields. This move is strategic and very imperative for the construction industry’s sustained growth. It will enable the industry to position itself for excellence, sustainability, and long-term success.

Capacity Building and Competencies in the form of effective collaboration with other national bodies of the Institute for programmes such as software training on new, innovative and emerging trends within the construction industry. The programme will be designed for a more impactful learning and hands-on training on emerging software that are prevalent in the construction environment. I strongly believe that an in-depth knowledge on their application is necessary to improve productivity of quantity surveying services.

“We shall further project our image to the Kaduna State Government and its agencies for effective collaboration and patronage. Enhance the Capabilities and Soft skills of our members through quarterly seminars and other Continuous Professional Development programmes

“Increase the Visibility of the Chapter and the practice of quantity surveying by embarking on more advocacy visits and career talks in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. We shall spread our tentacles and be at the forefront to ensure that the chapter is not left out in the growth and aspirations of NIQS as an Institute. We encourage everyone to key into these programmes and ensure its fruition.

“Notwithstanding these primary objectives of ours, we shall try as much as possible to engage our elders and senior colleagues in order to tap from their wealth of experience and also carry them along.”

She acknowledged the good works of the past chairmen of the chapter, and the President of the NIQS, QS Kene Nzekwe, “for his support towards the chapter, the Chairman of the day QS Paul Anavhe, FNIQS, FICIArb, our Resource Person, QS Prof. P.C. Gangas, the entire National Executive Council Members of NIQS, the organizing committee members chaired by QS Muinat Sanni MNIQS. May I at this juncture, specifically appreciate my primary mentor and my Boss, who is the distinguished Special Guest of Honour, Alh. Yahaya Abubakar, FNIQS, FICIArb., for his constant encouragement and support ever since I joined his firm as a pupil QS. His support for me and my aspirations has never wavered. May God bless and keep you Sir.

“On a personal note, my appreciation also goes to my loving husband, my wonderful children and other family members, all friends, colleagues, classmates and well-wishers who have contributed immeasurably to the success of this event.” And the various corporate bodies that contributed towards the success of the event.”

In an address, the President of NIQS, QS Kene C. Nzekwe, FNIQS, talked about the core values of their profession, saying, “Quantity Surveyors are experts trained to provide Total Cost and Procurement Management of Capital Projects from conception to commissioning and maintenance in all sectors of the economy, towards the attainment of sustainable national development.

“Consequently, we have a vital role to play in the prudent cost management of projects, procurement planning and budgetary implementation, post-contract auditing, alternative dispute resolution, project management, project cost monitoring and ensuring value for money in the construction industry. Our professional ethics and core values include transparency, accountability, probity and value for money in the construction industry.”

Caption: L-R: Managing Partner, Jagun Associates, ESV Stephen Ola Jagun; President, International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria Chapter, ESV Olalekan Akinwunmi; Managing Director, Benign Spaces Limited, Ms. Modupe O. Odude; Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mr. Lanre Omojola; Immediate Past President, IFMA Nigeria Chapter, Segun Adebayo and Chief Operating Officer, Freedom Park, Ms. Iyabode Aboaba during the IFMA Nigeria Colloquium at the Big 5 Construct Nigeria held at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos… recently

Facility Management is About People, Environment, Economy, Says IFMA Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

President of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria Chapter, ESV Olalekan Akinwunmi has identified sustainable facility management as a core component of the people, environment and the economy at large.

Facility management, Akinwunmi said, “Is all about the people, the environment, and the economy. If the environment is not safe, then you cannot carry out any economic activities.”

He stated this when stakeholders in the built environment gathered at a special colloquium organised by the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter in partnership with the Big 5 Construct Nigeria on September 25 2024 at the Landmark Event Centre to discuss safety as an important component in sustainable facility management.

The event brought together industry players in the built ecosystem to identify and proffer solutions to issues affecting the industry.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Dr Lanre Omojola, identified safety as a major criterion that must be addressed in order to have a sustainable facility management. He harped on the importance and need to identify safety issues and deal with them before they crystalise into disaster that can hamper the facility.

He said IFMA Nigeria has been in existence for over 27 years and we have continued to advocate for a sustainable facility management, especially in buildings. “We have continued to create awareness about the facility management principle from the inception of any building project.”

According to him, “The Safety Commission was basically set up to ensure safety for a state that is increasing in population. And we are doing this in a very coordinated, in a very specific and calculated manner by looking at different sectors within the built environment and how we can ensure that people are protected. Because, again, that is the major task of what we do.

“We save lives by ensuring that there are no accidents that can lead to injuries, accidents that can lead to fatalities or permanent disability. Everything we do at the Commission to keep a state of 24 million people safe is within the four Es of Evaluation of risks, engagement, education and enforcement.”

In her address, Modupe Odude, MD, Benign Space, speaking on the theme “The Role of Technology in Sustainable Facility Management,” disclosed that technology plays a huge role in sustainable facility management.

She disclosed that right from the inception of a building, stakeholders have been able to leverage technology better when it comes to the facility management space. “We can also improve towards taking in real-time data and real-time information from these building information systems. And these are things that we’re seeing within space. With this software, you can be intrusive and manage issues or challenges within the line, say, the water treatment system or the line.

“And then you have some that will just be more or less like a flag off to let you know or alert you or make you aware that there’s an issue that needs to be attended to. So within the country, there’s been an improved adoption.

“And I think this is also supported by the fact that we’re having more growth within the environment. We have technology and policies that have gradually supported that space towards leveraging technology better when it comes to the facility management space,” she said.

Other speakers at the event included; Ms Iyabode Aboaba, COO, Freedom Park; Managing Partner, Jagun Associates, ESV Stephen Ola Jagun; and Mr Segun Adebayo, Immediate Past President, IFMA Nigeria Chapter.