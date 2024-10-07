  • Monday, 7th October, 2024

Rasheedat Ajibade Crowned Spanish Liga F’s Player of the Month of September 

Sport | 40 mins ago

Nigerian sensation Rasheedat Ajibade’ has been crowned Spanish Liga F’s Player of the Month of September, capping off an incredible run of form for Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old Forward dazzled in the month of September, scoring five goals in four League matches for Atletico. An exemplary performance that left opponents in awe.

The Nigerian beat Barceona’s Ewa Pajor, Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir, Levante Badalona’s María Llompart, and Athletic Club Femenino’s Nerea Nevado to the award.

The former FC Robo player is currently the second leading scorer in the Spanish Liga F behind Pajor.

Atletico Madrid occupy third position on the table behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.

