Professionals Counsel Young People on Career Development in Aviation Industry

Chinedu Eze

Pilots and other professionals in Nigeria’s aviation industry have counselled young people aspiring to pursue careers in aviation on how to actualize their dreams and urged government to enhance more training opportunities in the sector.

Speaking at the 8th Explore Aviation Careers Conference and Second Pilots Seminar held at the Annex of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority in Lagos, the acting Director General, Civil Aviation, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo told students when attended the seminar that they have to be very focused and ready to learn, in order to actualize their professional dreams, adding that opportunities exist for them in the industry as thousands of pilots are retiring globally.

On funding opportunities for training, he advised them to approach their various state governments, promising to assist them in that regard.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aviatrix Hub, Mrs, Victoria Adegbe who is a Flight Dispatcher and Instructor narrated how her consistent desire to expand her area of discipline within aviation took her to her present status.

In his presentation, Capt Kayode Adaje of Arik Air appealed to airlines in Nigeria to up their efforts in training of young pilots and other professionals. He encouraged the young people that they can attain professional heights in the industry like Rotimi Adeoye, the only Nigerian Captain on A350 at Ethiopian Airlines and was once the youngest in the entire African continent.

The President of Aircraft Owners Association of Nigeria (AOAN), Dr. Capt. Alex Nwuba said flying an aircraft is interesting because a pilot while flying, sees the entire earth in a different way from how people on the ground see it.

Organizer of the event, Mrs. Joy Ogbebor of MamaJ Aviation had said in her welcome speech that the need to have the right information before taking career decision was very vital and formed part of the motivation for the programme.