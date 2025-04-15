Rotary Club of Omole Golden Donates ICT Lab to Lagos School

Raheem Akingbolu

The Rotary Club of Omole Golden has donated a solar powered Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory to Ajuwon Junior Secondary School, Ogun State, to expose the students to the limitless knowledge of being computer literate.

Omole Golden under the District 9111 of the Rotary, which had in the past donated similar facility to the senior secondary section of the same school, noted that it is essential that the junior students are equally made computer compliant at the tender age so that they would grow with the culture of using internet to improve their educational advancement.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the President, Omole Golden, Jide Ogunleye, noted that he got the idea of initiating the project when he visited the premises with his children and discovered that young students in junior secondary one and two had not used the computer.

Ogunleye said: “I learnt that the facility donated to the school some years back was for the senior secondary school, leaving the junior students without access to ICT.”

“Right there I made them a promise that when I become the president I will ensure they have their own ICT laboratory. That is what has brought us here today.

“This project is not just about computers, it is about opening doors to the future. It aligns perfectly with Rotary’s focus on basic education and literacy that will leave an impact for generations to come.”

Speaking to our correspondent on how the project was funded, he added that the club got grants from the District to support it, pointing out that the larger chunk came from members of the club, friends and other members of the public that are committed to humanitarian services.

On monitoring and maintenance, the President said: “The club has a sustainability plan that involves a committee that constantly reviews all the projects we have done over time. We have a monitoring and evaluation team within our club that reviews and monitors our projects across board. We have an ICT lab that is in this facility that was donated almost six years ago, six five years ago, still in use and very functional, as we speak. We don’t just abandon them. Our monitoring and evaluation committee sees to it that our projects do not just die, but continue to remain relevant, making the impact that it was designed to achieve.”

A former Governor of Rotary Club District 9111, Dr Oluwole Kukoyi, commended the club for the initiative, pointing out that it was a step towards a prosperous future.

He said: “I am so glad to be here today. Rotary affects communities all over the world, and this project is another testament to that. By providing this facility, we are not just giving these students a laboratory; we are giving them a future. Technology plays a vital role in today’s world, and I am delighted that Rotary is bringing it to this school.”

In his reaction, the Principal of Ajuwon Secondary School, Mr Ajibola Tijani, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“The development of this fully-equipped computer laboratory is a significant milestone for our school. It will provide students with access to cutting-edge technology, equipping them with essential skills in computer literacy, programming, and digital citizenship. This gift is more than just a donation, it is an investment in the future of our students,” he said.