Tinubu: Mutfwang Must Summon the Will to Deal with Plateau’s Continued Killings

•Instructs security to thoroughly investigate recurring crisis, declares enough is enough

•Killings suggest sinister motive, says gov

•Gunmen kill 54 in fresh attack, several injured, over 30 houses razed

•Atiku condemns devt, says Tinubu’s security policy, infrastructure have failed

•Killings sad, unacceptable, Obi discloses

•AI says killings show inexcusable security failures, HURIWA states presidency paying lip service

•South-east may soon be taken over by terrorists, Orji Kalu raises the alarm

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade, Kasim Sumaina in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, tasked Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis in his state and establish enduring peace, saying the country can no longer ignore the underlying causes of the crisis.

Tinubu spoke in reaction to the killing of about 54 persons by gunmen during an attack on Zike-kimakpa community, Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area, Sunday night, in a fresh assault on Plateau State.

The killings came barely one week after earlier attacks that claimed 61 lives in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu expressed sorrow over the latest bloodshed in the state, and instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the. recurring crisis.

Mutfwang said the spate of killings in the state suggested a more sinister motive by the perpetrators.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar condemned the renewed attacks on Plateau, saying it is an indication that Tinubu’s security policy and infrastructure have failed.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Peter Obi, described the recent spate of killings as sad and unacceptable.

Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria, while condemning the killings, said they showed inexcusable security failures.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) also lamented the killing spree in Plateau, stressing that the presidency is paying lip service to the security situation in the state.

In a related development, the senator for Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, raised the alarm that if nothing was done urgently, the entire South-east region might soon be lost to terrorists

Tinubu, in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, condemned the killing spree in Plateau State and extended his sympathies to Mutfwang, the state government, and the people of Plateau.

He urged the governor to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.

Tinubu called for harmony among the people of Plateau, and emphasised the importance of love and unity beyond religious and ethnic lines.

He encouraged community, spiritual, and political leaders within and beyond the state to unite and end the cycle of attacks that had made life unbearable for affected communities.

The president stated, “The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease.

“I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts. We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough.”

Tinubu added, “Beyond dealing with the criminal elements of these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem. These problems have been with us for more than two decades.

“We can no longer ignore the underlying issues. It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution. I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.

“The federal government remains committed to supporting Governor Mutfwang and the Plateau State government in promoting dialogue, fostering social cohesion, and ensuring accountability—crucial steps towards permanently resolving the conflict in Plateau.”

The latest murderous incident, which occurred late Sunday night, caused grief and devastation in the affected community and the state, as several persons were injured, with over 30 houses razed.

Secretary General of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr. Danjuma Auta, who confirmed the attack in a telephone interview initially put the death figure at 47 before additional bodies were recovered from the bushes, making the total figure 54.

Auta stated that several injured people were in dire need of blood, saying the scale of the violence suggested a well-planned and coordinated assault on the people.

The state government, while condemning the attack as sad and unprovoked, warned that it was another attempt to puncture the peace that had gradually returned to the state.

Mutfwang decried the killings, and said they suggested a more sinister motive.

He stated, “I can tell you in all honesty that I cannot find any explanation other than genocide sponsored by terrorists. The question is, who are the persons behind the organisers of this terrorism?

“This is what the security agencies must help us to unravel.”

Mutfwang spoke during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The Commissioner for information and Communication, Mrs. Joyce Ramnap, said the attack was one too many, and they posed a serious threat to the lives and livelihoods of the peace-loving people of Plateau State.

Ramnap said, “It is sad that in less than two weeks, after our people were killed in Bokkos Local Government Area, this sad incident is reoccurring in another community in Bassa local government.

“The attacks are seriously provocative, but we call on Plateau people, particularly the attacked communities, to remain calm and more vigilant.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) described the killings as “barbaric” and “a grave affront to human dignity.”

In a statement, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, expressed sorrow over the attacks in Bokkos and Mangu local government areas, warning that such “senseless bloodshed threatens Nigeria’s unity”.

Okoh said, “This level of violence is a serious threat to our national cohesion. We call on the government to act swiftly to protect lives and restore peace to Plateau and other affected regions.”

Similarly, the Berom Youths Moulder-Association decried the renewed attacks at a time the people were enjoying relative peace.

In a statement by president of the association, Dalyop Mwantiri, the group said it was saddened by the systemic, premeditated killings of unsuspecting residents of Bokkos and Bassa.

Mwantiri said information available to them showed that the attackers were armed Fulani militants.

He called on the federal government to, in conjunction with the Plateau State government and other states, set in motion the necessary measures towards not only the declaration of Fulani militants as terrorist groups, but also come up with a legislation that would allow Nigerians acquire arms for exercise of self-defence under the supervision of the Nigeria Police.

Meanwhile, troops of 3 Division Nigerian Army and Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) said they had rescued 16 passengers kidnapped along Jos-Mangu road.

According to Media Information Officer of OPSH, Major Samson Zhakom, “The rescue operation began when troops conducting Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A discovered an empty vehicle abandoned by the roadside at Mararaban Kantoma in Mangu Local Government Area of the state at about 9pm local time on 13 April 2025.

“The troops immediately searched the nearby bushes to trace the occupants of the vehicle suspected to have been kidnapped. The kidnappers, on sighting the troops opened fire, but own troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower forcing them to abandon the victims and fled. Troops exploited the general area and rescued all 16 abducted passengers, which included six children.

“Troops administered first aid to some of the rescued victims, who sustained minor injuries during the incident. Thereafter, troops escorted the victims to safety to continue their journey to Jos Metropolis.

“Meanwhile, troops are on the lookout for the fleeing kidnappers suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter with troops.”

Tinubu’s Security Policy, Infrastructure Have Failed Woefully, Declares Ex-VP Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the renewed attacks in Plateau State that claimed many innocent lives on Sunday.

Atiku also flayed the upsurge in terrorist attacks in Borno State, which had led to the loss of lives and territories to Boko Haram insurgents, according to alarm raised by Governor Babagana Zulum and Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.

The former vice president, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibeh, said these manifestations were indicative of the woeful failure of both the security policy and infrastructure of the Tinubu administration.

He called on the federal government to take tougher proactive measures to deal with “these disgraceful incidents that challenge our national security”.

Atiku stated, “Every sincere Nigerian should be worried about the frequency and impunity with which terrorists and bandits attack innocent people in the country, especially in northern Nigeria, which has become the epicentre of terrorist violence in the country.”

According to Atiku, the delay in the prosecution of captured terrorists and bandits in custody since 2016 has emboldened the mass murderers to kill with impunity.

He said, “If the government had applied the same energy in the prosecution of terrorists and bandits as it did in the trial of political critics, it would have gone a long way to send a powerful message to the outlaws that there are consequences for mass murder.”

He siad the prosecution of terrorists and bandits should be accorded the highest priority by the Attorney General of the Federation, explaining that there should be special courts to fast-track the trial and conviction of terrorists in the country.

The former vice president stated, “Hundreds of terrorists and bandits have been in custody since 2016 without trial, and the delay in bringing them to justice is demoralising to our security forces.

“If terrorists and bandits are captured and then are left in custody longer than necessary without trial, it will undermine the efforts and sacrifices of our security forces.

“Our criminal justice system is notoriously slow and as a result, terrorists and bandits are thus encouraged to feel that crime pays.”

Atiku expressed “embarrassment at how armed criminal groups cross through our borders to carry out terrorist activities in Nigeria.”

Atiku added that condemnation of terrorist attacks by the government was not enough, saying what was needed were prompt and proactive measures to forestall further attacks and loss of innocent lives.

He stated that as long as the terrorists and bandits were operating successfully without consequences, they would continue to attack innocent people again and again.

Atiku called on the National Assembly to urgently introduce a legislation to allow state governments to adequately arm their security outfits with modern weapons to complement the efforts of the security forces, who appeared to be overstretched in terms of men and resources.

While blaming community members who served as informants to armed groups, he stated that communities had a role to play in their own security by providing intelligence to security forces about the presence and activities of bandits and terrorists in their midst.

Obi: Killings Sad and Unacceptable

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, who visited victims and families of those affected by the recent Plateau killings, described the development as sad and unacceptable.

In a statement shared via his official X handle, the former Anambra State governor expressed sorrow over the “senseless killings,” describing the violence as unacceptable in a country not officially at war.

He stated, “Yesterday, I travelled from Abuja to Jos, Plateau State, to condole with and show solidarity with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State over the recent senseless killings in the Bokkos area of the state.”

Obi, whose visit included a trip to Bokkos, where he met with displaced persons, children, and survivors of the attacks, lamented the scale of the destruction and called for urgent action to protect innocent lives.

He said, “What has happened in these communities is very saddening and utterly unacceptable. Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes when we are not at war. Every life is precious, and no Nigerian, regardless of where they live, should have to live in fear or uncertainty.

“My deepest condolences go to the families and communities who have suffered tragic losses. No words can truly capture the pain and devastation that such senseless violence brings.”

During the visit, he announced a donation of N7.5 million to support the displaced children, education continuity, and other pressing needs within the communities.

Obi said the contribution built upon previous efforts by his supporters.

He stated, “Earlier, the Obidient Movement had built a borehole to provide clean water for the IDP camp and the community, and we continued the support yesterday with the sum of N7.5 million to help in providing facilities for the displaced children, continuous education, and ongoing needs of those affected.”

He added, “My heart is with the people of Bokkos, the displaced children, women, and entire communities during this difficult time.”

The former presidential candidate said, “Now, more than ever, leadership and compassion are essential. I stand in solidarity with Plateau State and remain committed to supporting all efforts toward peace, justice, and healing.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may the people find strength, comfort, and unity as they rebuild their lives.”

AI Nigeria Condemns Killing of 54 People

Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria condemned the killing of at least 54 people in Plateau State.

AI stated that along the way, the gunmen also razed villages and looted homes, destroying everything on their path. While those killed were being prepared for mass burial more dead bodies were being discovered in the bushes, it stated.

Director, Amnesty international Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, in a statement, disclosed that many of the victims of the lastest attack that could not run, including children and the elderly, were slaughtered and left in pools of blood.

Sanusi said, “The inexcusable security lapses that enabled this horrific attacks, two weeks after the killing of 52 people, must be investigated.

“Issuing bland statements condemning these horrific attacks is not enough and genuine commitment to protecting the people must be demonstrated by ensuring adequate security of lives and property, as well as ensuring justice for the victims.

“Consistent failure of the authorities to bring the actual suspected perpetrators to justice is emboldening impunity.

“While President Bola Tinubu claims his government is implementing new security measures to address the rising insecurity in the country, the recent attacks in Plateau state show that whatever security measures implemented are not working.”

Sanusi added, “In Plateau State, from December 2023 to February 2024, at least 1,336 people were killed. Of those killed 533 were women, 263 children were killed and 540 men killed. Over 29,554 people were displaced, out of which 13,093 were children and while 16,461 women were displaced.

“The patterns of recent deadly attacks on the rural areas of Plateau State, clearly show, the Nigerian authorities have left these communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen.

“Nigerian authorities’ failure to tame the tide of this horrific violence is costing people’s lives and livelihoods, and without immediate action, many more lives may.”

HURIWA: Presidency Paying Lip Service to Security

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) lamented that the federal government was paying lip service to the persistent killing of Plateau State natives because the victims were neither Hausa nor Fulani.

HURIWA said over 300 natives of the state had been killed since December 24th 2023 till date by mostly armed Fulani terrorists allegedly paid by herders seeking to take over the rich agricultural landed assets of Plateau State natives.

The rights group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, also condemned the conspiracy of silence by the northern governors and the political elite in that region, who stoutly protested the lynching of 16 persons from Kano, mobbed in Uromi, Edo State, by a crowd that allegedly mistook “travelling Hausa/Fulani hunters” for kidnappers unleashing violence on an industrial scale in Edo State.

HURIWA stated, “The hypocrisy of northern Muslim political and military elites to the constant killings of mostly Christian natives of Plateau State is deeply troubling just as the normalisation of these intermittent killings by the security forces and the political authority in Abuja is highly hypocritical and paints a picture of a government that is on the same page with the armed killers unleashing devastating violence on Plateau State citizens.

“The fact is that even after the Plateau State governor made a categorical statement confirming the serial killings as genocide, every one of the important military and civilian officials and officers in the current administration pretended like the governor was speaking in tongues.

“If it was the Kano State governor that made assertion that Hausa/Fulanis of Kano State are victims of genocide, the entirety of the service chiefs and the National Assembly leadership including officials in the presidency would have adopted immediate and far-reaching mechanisms to get to the roots of the allegation.

“But because it is the Christian governor of the Christian state in the North that made the assertion, everyone is pretending to be deaf and dumb. This is injustice at a highly sophisticated and industrial scale.”

HURIWA condemned government for paying lip service to the bloodletting in Plateau State only because the victims were evidently not from the politically connected ethnicity.

Kalu: South-east May Soon Be Taken over By Terrorists

The senator for Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, raised the alarm that if nothing was done urgently, the entire South-east region might soon be lost to terrorists

Kalu lamented the escalating insecurity in the country and called for urgent steps by the federal government to end the ugly scourge.

The senator, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission, warned the political class against introducing politics to the unfortunate situation.

Advocating the investment of additional resources in the security agencies, Kalu stressed that for the country to successfully tackle its security challenges, the issue must be addressed without politics.

The former Senate Chief Whip made the comments in China via a video posted on his verified social media platforms. He called for decisive measures to end the scourge.

He stated with surprise the recent alarm raised by the Borno State governor, Babangana Zulum, over the deteriorating security situation in his state, leading to the taking over of some parts of the state by insurgents.

The former Abia State governor frowned on the politicising of insecurity in the country, which he blamed on political leaders in the country.

Insisting that security was a very serious issue that should not be politicised, Kalu urged Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, not to downplay the issues raised by Zulum but rather intimate the president with the true situation of things in the country.

Kalu stated, “The minister of information is doing his job but Professor Zulum is right. I am almost from Borno State. If the federal government doesn’t take the right step in Borno State and South-east those areas might collapse.

“I want to believe Professor Zulum that the security situation is deteriorating every day so we need to step up, especially in the South-east. Our South-east governors are doing their best to fight insurgency.

“I would like the federal government to step up security in the South-east because it’s a gateway for people transporting goods from the ports and refineries.”